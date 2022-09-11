Axed SABC News boss on shortlist for SABC Board

11 September 2022

Former SABC News chief Phathiswa Magopeni is among 37 shortlisted candidates for vacancies on the public broadcaster’s board.

The Sunday Times reports that another former SABC senior journalist who served as economics editor under her, Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki, is also on the list.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications published the shortlisted candidates on Friday evening.

The committee will interview them all to fill vacancies on the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Their CVs are published on Parliament’s website for public comments until 22 September 2022.

The interviews are scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 16 September 2022.

Magopeni was fired at the end of January following a disciplinary hearing involving the airing of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

Ahead of her dismissal, Magopeni accused the ANC of political interference at the public broadcaster.

She filed a complaint against SABC chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini and SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe over alleged interference in editorial policy.

Magopeni alleged that Makhathini and Mxakwe sided with the ANC after she laid a complaint at the IEC, accusing the ruling party of breaching the electoral code of conduct.

Her complaint said senior ANC officials, including Jessie Duarte and Fikile Mbalula, allegedly intimidated and verbally abused SABC journalists.

When she did not comply with the ANC’s alleged demands to alter the SABC’s coverage, Magopeni said Mxakwe and Makhathini began to sabotage her.

The 37 candidates shortlisted for the SABC board positions are summarised below.

SABC Board shortlist
Adv T Thipanyane Ms C Stimpel
Dr O van Heerden Ms F Skweyiya Gushu
Dr R Horne cv Ms L Maepa
Mr D Maimela Ms M Mohlala Mulaudzi
Mr D Mohuba Ms M Moonsamy
Mr J Phalane Ms M Titi
Mr K Moshounyane Ms N Bapela
Mr K Ramukumba Ms N Batyi
Mr L Mtimde Ms N Matyumza
Mr L Rothschild Ms N Mda
Mr L Zita Ms P Kadi
Mr M Tsedu Ms P Tshangana Magopeni
Mr P Mashile Ms R Motaung
Mr Q Green Ms S Daya
Mr S Bokaba Ms T Gqubule-Mbeki
Mr T Fakude Ms Y Sikunyana
Mr Z Metthews Prof F Krüger
Mr Z Zamisa Prof S Cooper
Ms A Makhwanya

