Showmax Pro sports streaming plan price slashed in South Africa

MultiChoice has announced a significant price cut on its Showmax Pro streaming service in South Africa.

From 23 September 2022, Showmax Pro will be available for R349 per month, R100 off its previous price of R449.

MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle, said the new price would make accessing sport easier and more affordable.

First launched in South Africa in August 2020, Showmax Pro packs the movies and TV shows offered on the standard Showmax subscription with a selection of sports content.

This includes live-streamed football, motorsport, tennis, and athletics.

Football is one of the service’s biggest drawcards, as it includes live matches from the Premier League, DStv Premiership, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Nations League.

Showmax Pro also offers live streaming of music events and news channels available on DStv packages.

The price of the Showmax Pro Mobile plan remains unchanged at R225 per month. Pricing in other countries also stays the same.

Showmax pointed out its reduced pricing comes ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, starting on 20 November 2022.

“Every game, as well as highlights, analysis and magazine shows, will be available to stream on Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile, courtesy of SuperSport,” the company said.

In addition to the price reduction on Showmax Pro, the standard Showmax Mobile subscription will also be offered with 10GB Vodacom data at a bundled monthly fee of R69.

That means customers will effectively be paying R30 for the streaming data, as the Showmax Mobile plan costs R39 without data.

The differences between Showmax and Showmax Pro are summarised in the table below.