MultiChoice to start selling 4K TVs in South Africa

MultiChoice has announced a partnership with Sky, which will see the South African broadcaster sell its “Sky Glass” TV range from 2023.

In the UK, the Sky Glass TV comes with a QLED panel and packs built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for streaming Sky TV and streaming apps.

The smart TV will come with the DStv app built in.

Sky and MultiChoice’s agreement followed Sky Glass’ launch in the UK in 2021, then Ireland and Italy in 2022.

MultiChoice is Sky’s second Glass syndication partner following its partnership with Australian pay television company Foxtel, announced last year.

The Sky Glass TV range features 4K QLED displays with an integrated Dolby Atmos-supporting sound bar and will be available in various sizes and colours in South Africa.

“Glass offers a world-class streaming aggregation product that will include the collation and search functionality across [MultiChoce Group’s] own content and third-party apps,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

It also features voice search to help viewers find the content they want to watch as easily as possible.

“We are truly excited about the syndication partnership with Sky and Comcast, and what it means for our customers,” MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said.

“We understand that providing world-leading content must come through an exceptional customer experience.”

“This syndication partnership highlights our drive to put the needs of customers at the core of what we do, through both the bolstering of the customers viewing experience as well as demand for streaming aggregation,” he added.

EVP and CEO for new markets and businesses at Sky Andrea Zappia said Sky is thrilled to partner with MultiChoice to launch its Glass TV product in South Africa.

“Glass is a world-class content and app aggregation platform that makes finding content easy, with voice search and intelligent recommendations,” he added.