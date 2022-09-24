Disney+ launching Xbox app for South Africa

Disney+ has announced that it will launch an app for its streaming service on Xbox consoles in South Africa from 29 September 2022.

The app will be supported on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles.

These Xbox users will get full access to the Disney+ service, including support for up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles.

“With over 1,000 films, more than 1,500 series and a slate of 200 exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, Disney+ offers fans the greatest stories, all in one place, and the next few months are set to be full of entertainment,” said Disney+.

Disney+ in South Africa

Disney+ launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022, bringing many previously unavailable shows and movies to the local streaming market.

At launch, Disney+ was supported on the following devices in South Africa:

Mobile devices: iPhone & iPad (iOS10+), Android mobile (4.4.4+), Android tablets

iPhone & iPad (iOS10+), Android mobile (4.4.4+), Android tablets Browsers: Chrome (version 75+), Safari (version 11+), Microsoft Edge (version 79+), Firefox

Chrome (version 75+), Safari (version 11+), Microsoft Edge (version 79+), Firefox Living Room (CTV): Android TV (OS 7.0 or above), Chromecast [Gen2 above (Firmware 1.43+)], Apple tvOS 11+ (Gen 4 above), LG (WebOS 4.0+), Samsung Smart TV.

The streaming service is available locally for R119 per month, and at a discounted annual fee of R1,190.

Disney+ supports streaming in up to 4K quality and also supports high dynamic range (HDR), Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Rocky launch

MyBroadband reported in August that the Disney+ streaming service had been plagued by glitches and technical issues in its first months of availability in South Africa.

Among the biggest complaints were app crashes, download issues, and log-in problems.

The Disney+ app has received several patches to fix bugs across various platforms, including certain issues we disclosed.