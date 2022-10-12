Showmax Pro’s new R349 price — how it compares to DStv and overseas services

MultiChoice recently cut its Showmax Pro pricing by R100, making it a promising option for international sports fans in South Africa at R349 a month.

While it broadcasts a range of South African sports events, those looking for access to watch live cricket and rugby will have to fork out R699 a month for DStv Premium.

However, international sports fans in South Africa have a range of options from which to choose.

MyBroadband compared several local and international sports streaming services in terms of pricing, content, and specified streaming limits.

Showmax Pro costs R349 a month, making it the fifth most expensive — and fifth cheapest — of the ten services listed in the article. It limits concurrent streams to two devices per account.

The most cost-effective sports streaming service is FIFA+, which the international governing body of association football launched in April 2022.

FIFA+ is free to use, but it’s important to note that its content is limited to a selection of FIFA-sanctioned matches, older full-match replays, and original documentaries. FIFA+ doesn’t limit how many streams a single account may view.

Two other sport-specific streaming services are listed — F1 TV Pro and UFC Fight Pass. While both are relatively cheap compared to ShowMax Pro, their content is limited.

F1 TV Pro and UFC Fight Pass cost R91 and R218 per month, respectively, and both limit concurrent streams to one device.

The most cost-effective streaming service that covers a range of sports and live events is ESPN+ at R181 per month.

While DStv Compact Plus costs nearly R200 more than Showmax Pro, it is the most comparable streaming service MultiChoice offers.

It is important to note that MultiChoice limited concurrent streams on its DStv packages to one device in March 2022, making it the only streaming service that isn’t sport-specific to restrict subscribers to only one stream.

The two most-expensive services listed are FuboTV and Hulu Live TV, both priced at R1,270 a month and both offering a wide range of sports and other channels.

It is important to note that some of these services are not officially available in South Africa.

They are included in the comparison to illustrate how Showmax Pro and DStv compare to their international counterparts.

While it may be possible to subscribe to these services through a virtual private network (VPN) and a payment method with a US or UK billing address, bypassing geographic restrictions like this is considered “streaming piracy“.

The table below summarises several sports streaming services’ pricing and concurrent stream limitations.

Sports streaming services Service Cost per month Concurrent streams FIFA+ Free Unlimited F1 TV Pro R91 1 ESPN+ R181 3 UFC Fight Pass R218 1 Showmax Pro R349 2 DStv Compact Plus R519 1 SlingTV R636 (Blue or Orange) / R908 (Both) 3 Sky TV Sports R854 6 FuboTV R1,270 3 Hulu Live TV R1,270 2

Regarding content, Showmax Pro includes international football, athletics, select combat sports, and eSports, in addition to programming offered in the standard Showmax subscription.

DStv Compact Plus offers similar sports content to Showmax Pro. Rugby and cricket fans will have to fork out R699 per month for DStv Premium’s streaming package (its satellite service is R839 per month, excluding the R110 Access Fee).

Sky TV Sports also broadcasts rugby and cricket events; however, it’s important to note that the events aired are more specific to the UK.

Fans of American sports have a range of options from which to choose, including ESPN+, SlingTV, FuboTV, and Hulu TV Live.

ESPN+ covers a range of American and international sports events, while the others live stream US sports channels, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and the NFL and NBA Networks.

The table below briefly summarises the sports coverage offered by each streaming service.