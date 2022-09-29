DStv competitor Openview adding new channel

Openview has partnered with BBC Studios to launch a multi-genre channel — BBC UKTV — on its free-to-view broadcasting platform.

BBC UKTV will go live on Openview channel 114 on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, and will provide a range of programming, including natural history series, soaps, and children’s shows.

“From British soaps, fascinating documentaries and children’s shows, BBC UKTV has been carefully crafted to match the viewing habits of the whole family,” BBC Studios’ commercial director for Africa, Pierre Cloete, said.

It will also air various cooking and motoring shows, such as The Great British Bake Off, Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook, Mary Berry Cooks, Top Gear, and Million Dollar Car Hunters.

BBC UKTV’s soap content will include Casualty, which will air every Thursday at 18:20, and Doctors will broadcast on weekdays at 19:00.

It will also air the long-running sitcom, My Family at 06:00 and 19:30 daily.

The channel’s natural history shows include Wild Africa, Africa with Ade Adepitan, and a selection of Sir David Attenborough’s docuseries.

Its children’s programming will air between 06:00 and 09:00 every morning.

BBC Studios senior vice president for EMEA key markets Arran Tindall said the broadcaster is excited to launch its first free-to-view channel in South Africa.

“The launch will enable us to reach wider audiences utilizing the richness of the BBC’s catalogue across multiple genres,” he said.

Openview group executive for programming Marlon Davids said the move would help the broadcaster appeal to a broader audience.

“Openview is a growing platform and constantly adding new channels and genres to appeal to a broad audience,” Davids said.

“We are pleased and excited to give our audiences even more choice, and more of the best in world-class entertainment with the addition of BBC UKTV.”