DStv streaming vs international services — cheapest ways to watch rugby and cricket

Despite the widespread impression that the price of DStv Premium is too high for watching popular sports like rugby and cricket, it is still easier and more affordable than using international streaming services.

Many people have decried MultiChoice’s high subscription prices compared to other global streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and BritBox.

MyBroadband previously found you could sign up for multiple of these platforms for the same price as a single DStv subscription while getting a much wider variety of movies and TV shows.

However, none of these products offers live sports streaming — or at least not sports popular in South Africa like rugby, football, and cricket.

We found that when it comes to sports, the value offered by MultiChoice remains unrivalled — particularly considering that it has permanently reduced the monthly price of its streaming-only Premium package to R699.

Jumping through the hoops

Although MultiChoice offers cheaper sports streaming through its R349 Showmax Pro package, this does not include any major rugby, cricket, golf, tennis, or motorsport coverage.

The first two of those are particularly popular in South Africa and unavailable via specialist alternative services such as F1 TV or ATP Tennis TV.

Watchsportonline.co.za provides a range of helpful guides on international sports streaming services that you can use as alternatives to DStv, including those for rugby and cricket.

These platforms block you from accessing them when you use a computer or device with a South African IP address.

However, most can be “tricked” by enabling a virtual private network (VPN) or Smart DNS Proxy service on your device.

Unfortunately, it’s not that straightforward for all of the options — like Hotstar and SonyLiv — which also require payment methods and mobile numbers from the countries in which they operate.

To illustrate the difficulty of signing up for these services from South Africa, consider Hotstar as an example:

Even after you have connected to a Smart DNS Proxy or VPN service with a server in India, you must provide an Indian mobile number to which Hotstar will send a one-time pin to log into the platform.

The tables below show all of the international streaming services that offer some rugby and cricket

Rugby streaming services Service Tournaments Extraordinary requirements Monthly price BBC iPlayer Select club and international matches Smart DNS Proxy or VPN set to UK Free ESPN+ Select international matches Smart DNS Proxy or VPN set to US $9.99 (R180) ITV online streaming Heineken Champions Cup

Premiership Rugby

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Smart DNS Proxy or VPN set to UK

Provide UK postcode Free Stan Standard + Stan Sport Six Nations Rugby

Super Rugby

Currie Cup

Guinness Pro 14

Rugby Challenge Cup

Rugby Champions Cup

The Rugby Championship Smart DNS Proxy or VPN set to Australia AU$16 + AU$10 (R300)

Cricket streaming services Service Tournaments Extraordinary requirements Price ESPN+ Cricket World Cup

India vs South Africa T20 series Smart DNS Proxy or VPN set to US $9.99 (R180) Hotstar Cricket World Cup

IPL

The Ashes

T20 Big Bash League

Champions League Twenty20

Caribbean Premier League Smart DNS Proxy or VPN set to India

Indian credit card

Indian mobile number for sign-up and login 1,499 Indian rupees per year

or

about 125 Indian rupees per month (R27) SonyLiv Cricket World Cup

IPL

The Ashes

T20 Big Bash League

Champions League Twenty20

Caribbean Premier League Smart DNS Proxy or VPN set to India

Indian credit card

Indian mobile number for sign-up 999 Indian rupees per year

or

about Willow TV Caribbean Premier League

IPL

Select test matches Smart DNS Proxy or VPN set to US $9.99 (R180)

Another major problem with these streaming services is that their coverage of tournaments and major events is limited compared to SuperSport.

For example, Stan Sports — one of the best options for rugby lovers — does not stream any of the URC matches. The other options have an even more limited line-up.

Unless you are into highly-specific county cricket or small club rugby matches in Europe, you are more likely to find a game you want to watch on DStv Premium.

For as comprehensive a selection of sports as possible, we have compiled a bundled internal streaming package which combines the offers above without duplication of coverage to see how much it would cost to get the maximum amount of rugby and cricket coverage.

International streaming service bundle Streaming services Monthly price BBC iPlayer R0 ESPN+ R180 ITV R0 Stan Sport R300 Willow TV R180 Smart DNS Proxy or VPN (compulsory for bypassing IP blocking) R106 Total R766

DStv’s new R699 price for its Premium streaming-only package is cheaper than paying for all the services above.

In addition, it includes a range of other sports like football, golf, motorsport, tennis, athletics, and cycling.

While you could add a Showmax Pro package to the international bundle to get football, athletics, cycling, and boxing, an additional R349 gets added to the price — totalling R1,115.

That would also make it almost R200 more expensive than the standard satellite decoder-based DStv Premium price with the on-demand access fee included.

Furthermore, streaming services require an Internet connection. Factoring that cost into the equation further tips the scales in DStv’s favour.

The broadcaster recently launched a 24-month contract with a bundle consisting of a Premium streaming package, DStv Streama media box, and 25/10Mbps fibre Internet for R999.

Even if you don’t want to be tied into a contract, paying the R699 month-to-month Premium streaming price and adding a 25Mbps fibre package from Afrihost would cost R1,196.

The table below shows various options for getting rugby and cricket coverage via DStv Premium or international streaming services.