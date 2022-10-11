Showmax Pro will stream all Fifa World Cup games in 4K

MultiChoice’s sports streaming service Showmax Pro will stream all 64 of this year’s Fifa World Cup matches at up to 4K Ultra-High Definition (UHD).

It will be the first time the streaming service has supported this resolution.

Typically, its streaming is capped at 720p High-Definition.

In broadcasting standards, a 4K image contains 3,840 by 2,160 pixels compared to 1,920 by 1,080 on Full High-Definition (FHD, 1080p) and 1,280 x 720 on “HD ready” (720p).

That means it delivers 8.3 million pixels, four times more than FHD and about eight times more than 720p, resulting in a much sharper image that is particularly noticeable on big-screen 4K TVs.

MultiChoice Connected Video CEO Yolisa Phahle said the 4K stream would also boast up to 50 frames per second (fps), double the standard 25 fps typically available on Showmax.

That should improve the quality of fast-moving scenes, like a football match.

She explained that 4K streaming on Showmax would use around 90MB per minute or 5.4GB per hour.

Phahle also said Showmax would analyse the impact of 4K usage from the World Cup before confirming further 4K streaming in other content, like the English Premier League.

Aside from 4K resolution, Showmax Pro subscribers will still be able to set their quality to HD, Low, Data Saving, or Max Data Saving modes for the World Cup matches.

MultiChoice recently reduced the price of Showmax Pro from R449 to R349 per month. Its mobile plan remains R225.

The platform allows users to set reminders for specific matches.

Highlights of the games will also be available to stream on-demand on Showmax Pro.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup will take place in Qatar from 20 November 2022 to 18 December 2022.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia are the teams that will be representing Africa.

SuperSport will also broadcast all World Cup matches in 4K on DStv.

The table below summarises the pricing and features available on Showmax packages in South Africa.

Features Showmax Showmax Pro Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons, & more – – ✓ ✓ Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel – – ✓ ✓ News channels Africa News, Euronews, Newzroom Afrika – – ✓ ✓ Football: all Premier League, Serie A, PSL and La Liga games – – ✓ ✓ Number of concurrent streams 2 1 2 1 Smartphone and tablet apps ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps ✓* – ✓* – Maximum video resolution HD SD HD SD 14-day trial ✓ ✓ – – Price R99 R39

R69 with 10GB Vodacom data R349 R225 *Supported smart TVs: Samsung Tizen (2017-2022), LG WebOS (2014-2022)

Now read: DStv Compact vs DStv Family price and channel comparison