Cheaper Netflix with ads launching in 12 countries

Netflix Inc. will introduce an advertising-supported plan on Nov. 3, charging $7 a month for a subscription that the company bets will entice new budget-conscious customers and jumpstart growth.

The lower-priced streaming package will debut in the US and 11 other countries, including Japan, France and Brazil, Netflix said Thursday. [South Africa is not on the list of supported countries]

It will include four to five minutes of commercials per hour and offer a lower video quality [720p] than higher-priced tiers.

Some programs won’t be available because the company doesn’t have the rights to show them with commercials.

Netflix had long positioned its streaming service as a commercial-free alternative to cable, and has resisted calls to introduce advertising.

But with subscriber growth stalled and its stock in the doldrums, the company is looking to the lower-priced version of its service with commercials to deliver added revenue.

In a briefing, company officials said they already have hundreds of advertisers and have sold out most of their inventory for the service, called Basic with Ads.