Netflix gears up for account sharing crackdown

Netflix has announced a feature to let users transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, saved games, and other settings to a new account.

The feature — called Profile Transfer — likely forms part of Netflix’s plan to crack down on password sharing and will let users keep their recommendations when they move to a new account.

This could also be useful during breakups, or if kids move out of the house and they want to take their years of Netflix profile data with them.

According to a press release from the streaming service, Netflix will notify customers via email once Profile Transfer is enabled for their account.

They can then select the “Transfer Profile” after hovering over their profile icon in the dropdown menu on the home page and follow the prompts to complete the process.

Profile Transfer is just one of Netflix’s moves in figuring out how to make more money from password sharers.

Netflix began testing a new feature that will allow users to legitimately share their accounts with people outside their households in March 2022.

For a small fee, account holders can add members to their accounts without the new users having to pay a full subscription fee.

Netflix later started testing a system that would prompt users to pay the additional fee if they used an account outside its primary household for more than two weeks.

Users will also be given the option to set the second location as their primary household to avoid paying the fee, accommodating holiday homes.

“Beginning August 22, 2022, to use your Netflix account in additional homes, we will ask if you want to add a home for an additional fee per month,” Netflix said.

“We will not automatically add a home and charge the extra fee.”

It specified that it would allow users to watch Netflix on a TV outside of their home for up to two weeks, provided their account hasn’t already been used in that location.

“This is allowed once per location per year,” Netflix added.