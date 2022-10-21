DStv launches ad-free kids channel

MultiChoice has added a new kids channel for all its DStv and GoTV subscribers in Africa.

The Moonbug Kids Channel is the creation of the YouTube-focused preschool entertainment company Moonbug Entertainment.

The company offers numerous channels on YouTube covering a wide range of genres — including cartoons, learning, and music — in several languages.

These channels have tens of millions of subscribers between them.

MultiChoice said the Moonbug Kids Channel on DStv and GoTV will feature exclusive, linear, preschool content from the Moonbug portfolio of shows.

“The agreement highlights DStv’s shift in mindset about digital-first content,” MultiChoice stated.

MultiChoice group executive head of content strategy and third-party channels, Georginah Machiridza, said the quality and appeal of digital-first content had improved vastly in the past few years.

“Platforms like ours recognise these shows’ benefits in adding value to our customers,” said Machiridza.

MultiChoice said it would feature all Moonbug shows on the channel, including CoComelon, Blippi, Gecko’s Garage, Morphle, Arpo, and recent acquisitions such as Little Angel and Oddbods.

Moonbug EMEA and APAC managing director Nicolas Eglau said the channel would be free of adverts and leverage the company’s in-depth knowledge of kids’ viewing habits.

“MultiChoice are very selective about the kind of channel that gets on the platform, so for us being on MultiChoice is almost like a quality stamp of approval,” Eglau stated.

MultiChoice said the channel would feature engaging entertainment that not only pacifies but supports children’s development.

“The schedule will also support families with their daily routines such as mealtimes, playtime, bath time, bedtime, and more,” the broadcaster stated.

The channel officially launched on 20 October 2022 and is available in South Africa on all DStv packages — from Access to Premium.