Amazon Prime Video beats Netflix and Showmax in South Africa on price per show

Amazon Prime Video offers the best bang for your buck in South Africa compared to other streaming services, a MyBroadband analysis has shown.

It is closely followed by Netflix and Showmax, with Acorn TV, Apple TV+, and Britbox proving to be the most expensive per title.

MyBroadband compared streaming services in South Africa regarding price per title, price per movie, and price per series to determine the most cost-effective service for movie and series fans.

For the comparison, we only considered subscriptions that allow streaming at a minimum resolution of 720p. Therefore, we selected Netflix’s Standard plan as its lower plans only go up to 480p.

We considered seven streaming services: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Showmax, Apple TV+, Acorn TV, and Britbox.

For title, movie, and series numbers, we used JustWatch’s figures for South Africa.

Considering the overall price per title, Amazon Prime Video is the most cost-effective, offering 9,572 titles for R79 a month — less than one cent per title.

However, Prime Video has a reputation for loading its platform with thousands of Bollywood movies in South Africa, while other services offer greater variety. For this reason, we separated the comparison by movie and series title count.

Netflix’s standard subscription comes a close second to Amazon’s at R0.03 per title, with a catalogue comprising 5,940 titles at R159 a month.

MultiChoice’s Showmax streaming service is close behind Netflix, with 2,165 titles at R99 a month — R0.05 per title.

The latest international streaming service to land in South Africa — Disney+ — is also relatively cost-effective at R0.06 per title.

The country’s most expensive international streaming service is Acorn TV at R1.32 per title, followed by Apple TV+ and Britbox at R0.91 and R0.62, respectively.

However, it is important to note that Britbox specialises in British programming. At the same time, Acorn TV focuses on content produced by commonwealth countries.

Best for movie fans

The ranking remains relatively similar when considering the price per movie for each streaming service.

This is unsurprising, considering that most of the content on Prime Video in South Africa is films. Even with TV shows removed from the count, Prime Video sits at just under one cent per movie.

Netflix standard, Showmax, and Disney+ are the next most cost-effective at R0.04, R0.06, and R0.08 per movie, respectively.

Acorn TV’s subscription works out to R13.17 per movie as it only has six on its platform.

Britbox has 30 movies currently available, and at a price of R99.99 a month, subscribers are paying R3.33 per movie.

Apple TV+, while not a country or region-specific streaming service, only offers its own content on the platform. With 31 movies available at a subscription price of R124.99 a month, its price per movie works out to R2.66.

Best for series fans

Amazon Prime Video is also the most cost-effective streaming service in South Africa for series fans, with 1,248 shows.

Although fewer than Netflix’s, Prime Video’s significantly lower monthly fee brings its price per series to R0.06 — one cent per series cheaper than Netflix’s standard subscription.

Netflix has 2,265 series available on its South African platform, and at R159 per month, its price per series works out to R0.07 per month.

Showmax and Disney+ are the next-most cost-effective streaming services for series at R0.17 and R0.23, respectively.

Once again, Acorn TV is the least cost-effective service. However, its price per series of R1.46 is significantly lower than its price per movie.

Apple TV+ is also one of the least cost-effective streaming services available in South Africa at R1.37 per series.

Britbox’s price per series is approximately half that of Acorn TV at R0.76.

The table below summarises each streaming service’s number of titles, movies, and series and the cost for each category.

Streaming service price comparison Service Price Titles Movies Series Price per title Price per movie Price per series Netflix standard R159.00 5,940 3,675 2,265 R0.03 R0.04 R0.07 Disney+ R119.00 1,924 1,408 516 R0.06 R0.08 R0.23 Amazon Prime Video R79.00 9,572 8,324 1,248 R0.01 R0.01 R0.06 Apple TV+ R124.99 138 47 91 R0.91 R2.66 R1.37 Showmax R99.00 2,165 1,589 576 R0.05 R0.06 R0.17 Acorn TV R79.00 60 6 54 R1.32 R13.17 R1.46 Britbox R99.99 161 30 131 R0.62 R3.33 R0.76

