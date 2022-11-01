DStv cuts off Hisense and Samsung TV apps — offers customers free Streamas

MultiChoice recently cut off some Hisense and Samsung television owners from using their TV’s DStv streaming app. To make up for it, these customers received vouchers for a free DStv Streama.

The broadcaster told MyBroadband that all affected customers would receive a Takealot discount voucher redeemable via the MyDStv SA app.

MultiChoice said it had offered the voucher to all impacted streaming-only customers.

A MyBroadband reader confirmed that they had received a R1,300 Takealot voucher with which to order a DStv Streama.

The same reader notified us that their Hisense TV streaming app stopped working without warning in mid-October 2022.

“The DStv App is no longer supported on this device as it does not meet the technical requirements to run the app. For compatible devices, go to dstv.com,” a notice on his Hisense TV from 10 October read.

After an unsuccessful call with DStv’s customer support, where even the technicians were puzzled by the error message, he received an SMS directing him to an explanation for the notice.

“DStv: We have an important reminder update regarding your DStv App streaming device. More info: https://dstv.mobi/s/hznRh,” the message read.

The link displays a page claiming to be a reminder for the end of support for some older Samsung and Hisense TVs.

Notably, the reader could not find any warning of the end of support date while looking through his SMSes and emails.

His Hisense TV also wasn’t old. He bought it in December 2021.

MultiChoice provided MyBroadband with a statement on the end of support for these devices and provided further details as to which models are affected.

“MultiChoice is aware of the major inconvenience incurred by customers whose devices can no longer support the DStv app,” it said.

“If a device is no longer able to meet the technical requirements to run the DStv app, it won’t be available on that device, as previously communicated to manufacturers.”

“Our customer is our priority, therefore should the manufacturers take the necessary steps to upgrade their devices within a reasonable time, we will consider accommodating said devices,” it added.

The following devices and TV models are affected:

Devices running Android mobile/TV apps older than version v2.4.6;

iOS devices running a version older than 10.19.0;

tvOS devices running a version lower than 1.15.0;

Samsung TVs from 2015 and 2016; and

TVs running Hisense’s U2.5 software.

MultiChoice said the latest version of the DStv app allows for better security controls, and the update meant the end of support for the above devices.

“In some cases, TVs that were manufactured recently may contain older chipsets which ultimately affect the support of the DStv app.”

DStv launches the Streama

MultiChoice officially launched the long-awaited DStv Stream on 1 October 2022. The media streaming TV box supports 4K video with HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound.

The Streama features an ethernet port for wired connections and a built-in Wi-Fi 5 receiver.

It includes a small remote control, and its operating system is built on the open-source RDK platform used by several other broadcasters.

Its interface is similar to what users would get on the DStv streaming app, with some refinements made to the TV Guide.

The Streama is compatible with MultiChoice’s Showmax streaming service and the SuperSport app. It also supports third-party streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon prime Video, YouTube, and YouTube Kids.

Notably, the streaming device was set to launch with Disney+ compatibility. However, the media box doesn’t currently support Disney+, but MultiChoice assures it will be added in the near future.