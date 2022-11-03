DStv launches Black Friday deal

MultiChoice has launched a Black Friday offer on one of its DStv Internet packages, giving customers 150GB of additional data over three months at no extra cost.

For the month of November, DStv is offering its 50GB Internet Compact bundle at R499 per month with double the data for the first three months.

The bundle includes a DStv Compact subscription, which costs R429 per month on its own (R409 on a 24-month contract).

DStv Internet’s Compact bundle normally comes with 50GB of fixed-LTE data, split into 25GB of anytime data and 25GB night-time data.

During the first three months of the promotion, customers will receive 50GB of anytime data and 50GB night-time data.

Night-time data is valid between midnight and 05:00 daily.

The Black Friday offer includes a DStv-branded router with free delivery.

Some caveats with DStv’s Black Friday offer

Importantly, the deal is only available on a 24-month contract.

While a DStv Compact subscription forms part of the package, there is no mention of a decoder being included.

Customers who don’t have a decoder yet will have to use DStv streaming, which will consume their data.

Alternatively, an entry-level DStv HD 8S decoder with installation will cost another R499, for those who wish to use their data for other purposes.

Another option for those with fibre coverage is one of DStv’s recently-launched fibre bundles.

That comes with 25Mbps uncapped fibre, a Compact subscription, and DStv Streama box for R200 more per month than DStv’s latest Black Friday offer.