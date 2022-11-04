Cheaper Netflix with ads not available on Apple TV

Netflix’s new Basic with Ads subscription is unavailable on Apple TV devices at launch, 9to5Mac reports.

The publication was the first to notice an official Netflix support page for the cheaper plan showed that Apple TV did not work with the new tier.

That is despite being available on all the other devices that Netflix supports, including a wide range of smart TVs, Chromecast, and Android smartphones and tablets.

Curiously, the plan is supported on Apple’s iPhones and iPads.

A representative of the company confirmed that the cheaper plan was not available on tvOS currently but would be rolled out to the platform soon.

They did not reveal the reasons for the delay in adding tvOS support.

The screenshot below shows the Apple TV section on the Netflix Basic with Ads support page.

Netflix originally planned to launch the ad-supported subscription in 2023 but moved its rollout forward to 4 November 2022.

Initially, the cheaper plan is currently only being made available in 12 countries — including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

In the US, it costs $6.99 (R128) per month, compared to the $9.99 (R183) for Basic without ads and $15.49 (R282) for Standard.

The plan is unavailable in South Africa, and Netflix has not confirmed if it will launch locally.

However, South Africans already enjoy a R49 plan in the form of Netflix Mobile, which is only available in a few lower-income countries.

On top of that, Netflix Basic’s price of R99 in South Africa is already cheaper than Basic with Ads and almost half the price of Basic in the supported countries.

