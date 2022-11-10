DStv keeps bleeding in South Africa

DStv Premium gained a few subscribers in South Africa in the past year, but an accelerated decline in Compact Plus subscribers has hurt the company’s overall “premium” segment.

That is according to the broadcaster’s parent company MultiChoice’s latest interim results for the first half of its 2023 financial year (1H FY23) published on Thursday, 10 November 2022.

The broadcaster revealed its 90-day active subscribers in the premium segment in South Africa — declined by 3% between September 2021 and September 2022.

That resulted in a drop of roughly 1.4 million to 1.3 million “premium” segment customers, which includes DStv Premium and Compact Plus subscribers.

However, MultiChoice also reported separate percentages for its DStv Premium and Compact Plus packages for the first time in years.

This was to show investors that DStv Premium subscribers had stabilised after historic declines, increasing slightly, while Compact Plus customers plummeted.

MultiChoice did not share how many customers subscribed to each package.

The graph showing the changes in subscribers did not include a number for the increased Premium portion between September 2022 and September 2023, only the previous 3% decrease between September 2021 and September 2022.

Based on the size of the bar on the chart and lack of number, the DStv Premium subscriber increase was likely below 1%.

Compact Plus, the second-most expensive package, saw significant subscriber losses.

While DStv lost 4% of these customers between September 2020 and September 2021, it recorded another 10% decline up to September 2022.

It attributed this decline to the same macroeconomic trends affecting its mid-market segment, including high inflation and unemployment.

DStv’s mid-market subscriber segment — which includes Compact and Commercial packages — saw a decline of 4% to 2.7 million 90-day active subscribers by September 2022, down from 2.8 million a year earlier.

DStv saw its overall subscriber base in South Africa increase by 3%, driven by the low-end packages in the mass market segment, namely Family, Access, and EasyView.

Subscribers with these packages increased by 400,00 from 4.7 million to 5.1 million.

But the gains at the entry level were not enough to offset the premium and mid-market losses, with MultiChoice South Africa recording a 1.9% revenue decline to R17.4 billion.

MultiChoice South Africa’s average revenue per user (ARPU) across all market segments dropped from R273 to R261 — a 4% decrease.

The premium segment continued to account for 15% of DStv’s overall subscriber base, the mid-market declined from 32% to 30%, and mass market increased from 53% to 56%.

The graphs below show the changes in DStv’s 90-day active subscriber base and ARPU movements for the first half of its 2023 financial year.