DStv revenue declines in South Africa — blames load-shedding for September subscriber drop

MultiChoice has released its results for the half-year from 1 April to 30 September 2022, showing that its DStv revenue in South Africa declined from R17.8 billion to R17.4 billion.

The pay-TV giant said it saw a weaker-than-normal first quarter.

“The impact of the football off-season was exacerbated by an extremely challenging consumer climate,” MultiChoice stated.

“Generating additional revenue streams continues to be a main focus and the business saw growth in insurance customers, further traction in DStv Internet with the launch of new fibre bundles and new additions to the DStv Rewards programme.”

MultiChoice said trading profit of R6 billion resulted in a trading margin of 34.5%.

However, the seasonality of its cost base is likely to result in the full-year margin being within the 28–30% target range.

“The South African business enjoyed further growth in the mass market. It also reported positive subscriber growth for the Premium package through more enticing bundle offers, product aggregation benefits and a strong sports line-up.”

While MultiChoice is reporting year-on-year growth in DStv Premium package subscribers, a results presentation on its investor website shows that this was less than 1%.

Its premium market segment, which includes Compact Plus, saw an overall decline of 3% to 1.3 million subscribers.

“The middle segment remained under pressure, as consumers in this segment are most impacted by elevated unemployment rates and consumer indebtedness, as well as rising inflation and interest rates,” MultiChoice noted.

Its mid-market segment includes DStv Compact and Commercial subscribers.

Kruger Gate Hotel CEO Anton Gillis recently criticised the high cost of DStv’s commercial packages for the hospitality industry as tourism in South Africa tries to rebuild after the Covid–19 pandemic and South Africa’s lockdown.

“Frequent load-shedding negatively impacted active subscriber numbers toward the end of September,” MultiChoice said.

Although MultiChoice didn’t report after-tax profits for its operations in South Africa, profits across the whole group declined by over 97% from R2.25 billion to R55 million.

The drop in profitability resulted in MultiChoice reporting a head loss per share of R0.58 — a 116% decrease from the R3.56 headline earnings it reported last year.

MultiChoice said it delivered solid subscriber growth and steady earnings momentum overall for the period, “somewhat tempered” by Fifa World Cup investments.

These investments include rolling out two new channels to broadcast the World Cup in 4K.

