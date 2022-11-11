Movies and shows are missing from Netflix’s cheaper ad-supported plan

Subscribers to Netflix’s recently-launched Basic with Ads plan not only deal with commercials while watching but also get fewer movies and TV shows than those on the ad-free plans.

Netflix launched the cheaper subscription plan in 12 countries in early November, with South Africa excluded from the initial rollout.

Here we already have a cheaper Netflix Mobile plan for R49 per month.

In the US, the ad-supported plan is $6.99 (R120, excl. VAT and fees) — $3 cheaper than the Basic option and $8.50 less than Standard.

Netflix’s plans typically include the same content library, with features like streaming resolution and concurrent streams being the differentiators.

But Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters told Variety a limited number of movies and TV shows aren’t available on the cheaper tier due to licensing restrictions.

Peters said the streaming service was working to reduce that number over time.

Among the popular series missing from the US Basic with Ads catalogue include The Crown, Breaking Bad, Cobra Kai, and Peaky Blinders.

Movies unavailable on the tier include several recent 007 films, Morbius, The Hateful Eight, and Rambo.

No offline watching on the cheap plan

In addition to the smaller library, customers with the ad-supported plan also can’t download titles for offline viewing.

That would be a deal-breaker for many South Africans who don’t have uncapped data and want to be able to watch Netflix while on the go.

Fortunately, the Basic service available locally is priced at R99, which is about R20 cheaper than Basic with Ads in the US at current exchange rates.

South Africa’s cheaper mobile-only plan also supports downloads.

The complete list of TV shows and movies missing from the Basic with Ads subscription in the US is shown below.

Missing TV shows

Arrested Development

Breaking Bad

Cobra Kai

Good Girls

Grey’s Anatomy

How to Get Away With Murder

House of Cards

Peaky Blinders

New Girl

The Crown

The Magicians

The Last Kingdom

The Sinner

The Good Place

Friday Night Lights

Missing movies

007: Casino Royale

007: Skyfall

007: Quantum of Solace

28 Days

A Monster Calls

Contraband

Darkest House

Oblivion

Man on a Ledge

Made of Honor

Morbius

Rambo

Road House

Robin Hood

The Bad Guys

The Butler

The Hateful Eight

The Imitation Game

The Mist

Vice

