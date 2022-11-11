Ster Kinekor raises R250 million and exits business rescue

Ster Kinekor has exited business rescue after receiving a R250 million parachute from two investment firms.

Investments from UK-based asset manager Blantyre Capital, and South African asset manager Greenpoint Capital, formed the basis of the business rescue plan.

In a statement on Friday, Ster Kinekor and the business rescue practitioner announced that all regulatory requirements for the transaction were fulfilled.

These included approvals from the South African Reserve Bank and Competition Commission.

Ster Kinekor has renegotiated lease agreements with the landlords — a material condition precedent for the conclusion of the transaction.

“We are very pleased that we were able to raise the necessary capital to rescue Ster Kinekor,” said business rescue practitioner Stefan Smyth.

“Not only does this investment give the business a solid foundation on which to build its future, it has also meant that some 800 jobs have been retained and a dividend has been paid to creditors as proposed in the accepted plan.”

Smyth said trade creditors will further benefit from on-going trading with Ster Kinekor.

He said creditors include strategic international partners vital to Ster Kinekor’s market-leading position, who will help it maintain and further develop the next chapter of the company.

“We are seeing that cinema attendance is picking up since the stellar performance of Top Gun: Maverick,” Smyth said.

“[It] is expected to continue to improve yet further into the holiday season with eagerly awaited additional films being released like Avatar: The way of water and Black Panther 2 [Wakanda Forever].”

Smyth also said the new V&A 13-screen cinema in Cape Town is performing well since its launch during business rescue.

“It is expected to continue its upward trajectory with the recent addition of the latest technology IMAX plus Kids, Prestige, and D-box offering.”

Smyth thanked all Ster Kinekor’s employees, creditors, stakeholders, and new shareholders for helping the company exit business rescue.