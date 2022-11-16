Netflix lets you log unwanted users out of your account remotely

Netflix will soon let users see who is connected to their account and sign them out through its Manage Access and Devices feature.

Based on a screenshot included in a blog post from the streaming company, account holders can see the device that is signed in, the profile that was accessed and the time at which it was last used.

“Today, we’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click,” Netflix said.

It will also provide a location at which the account is signed in. It doesn’t appear to be a precise location, with Netflix’s example screenshot showing “Near Boston, Massachusetts” for the location.

A “sign out” button at the top right of each device is listed in the Managed Access and Devices section that users can click to log somebody out of the account.

Netflix says users can access the feature on the web, Android, and iOS devices.

The streaming company angled the launch of the Manage Access and Devices feature towards people going on holiday and forgetting to sign out of their accounts on hotel or friends’ TVs.

However, the feature could prove even more useful for signing unwanted users out of your account when Netflix cracks down on password sharing.