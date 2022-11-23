New Netflix series shows episodes in different order for each subscriber

Netflix has launched a heist anthology series with non-sequential episodes presented to subscribers in different orders to create unique viewing experiences.

Created by Eric Garcia, Kaleidoscope is headlined by well-known Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito, starring alongside Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, and others.

It follows a crew of masterful thieves who work to unlock a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.

“Before they can get their hands on the cash, they must make it through the world’s most powerful corporate security team and the FBI,” Netflix explained.

Garcia said the story was loosely based on something that might have happened.

“After Hurricane Sandy, $70 billion worth of bonds got flooded in the basement of the DTCC [Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation], which is a large clearing effort that’s owned by a bunch of the big banks,” Garcia said.

“To my mind, I was like, ‘Well, that’s a perfect coverup for a heist!'”

The series will have eight non-sequential episodes, sorted in a random order for different Netflix viewers.

Netflix explained each episode would be named after a colour, which means some viewers may start on yellow, while others might start with green, and so on.

“Every viewer will eventually see all the episode colours, but the order in which they watch them will affect their viewpoint on the story,” Netflix stated.

Garcia said being able to move around and watch in different orders will give viewers a distinct viewpoint on the characters.

“There are questions that are going to be asked in one episode that are answered in another episode,” Garcia said.

“Similarly, there’ll be answers in an episode that you’re watching that you don’t even know are answers to something until you see the question when you watch another episode.”

Kaleidoscope will be available to stream on Netflix from 1 January 2023.

