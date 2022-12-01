DStv Streama gets Disney+

MultiChoice has announced the Disney+ video streaming app is now available on its DStv Streama multimedia box.

“Now with upgrades that improve the viewing experience, DStv Streama will carry Disney+ content, bringing the best of international content right to its customers’ screens,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

Disney+ includes a wide range of feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

It also boasts movies and TV shows from Disney’s Star brand, which includes productions by 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, and Searchlight Pictures.

Launched at the start of October 2022, the DStv Streama is a smart TV box that connects to the Internet, similar to the myriad Android TV boxes on the market and Apple TV.

Instead of the Android TV or tvOS operating systems, it runs on the open-source RDK platform.

It lets DStv subscribers stream their chosen channel package and content and access several third-party streaming apps.

The introduction of Disney+ came after confusion over the app’s absence from the Streama when it launched.

MultiChoice’s original physical and online marketing material for the DStv Streama showed that it would support Disney+ alongside several other third-party streaming apps.

Demo devices seen by MyBroadband during the company’s multimedia showcase also had the Disney+ app available.

However, when the Streama launched, we soon discovered that Disney+ was absent from the Apps section on the device we bought.

We found the omission curious, particularly given that DStv had entered into a partnership with Walt Disney Africa to make Disney+ available on the Explora Ultra and let DStv customers add a subscription to the service on their bills at a discount.

MyBroadband asked MultiChoice why Disney+ was unavailable on the DStv Streama at launch.

MultiChoice said it would onboard the Disney+ app to the Streama “as soon as possible” as it continued to develop the box’s functionality over time.

In addition to Disney+, the Streama also carries the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Showmax, YouTube, and YouTube Kids apps.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi says that the DStv Streama upgrade will seek to offer seamless viewing of entertainment content to customers, all in one place.

