Disney+ gets PlayStation 5 app in South Africa

The Walt Disney Company has announced that its Disney+ video streaming app will be available on PlayStation 5 consoles beginning today — 6 December 2022.

“Users will have access to high-quality viewing up to 4K, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles,” Disney stated.

Its profile feature includes the ability for parents to set a PIN to access age-appropriate content.

Disney said the platform offers over 1,000 films, more than 1,500 series, and a slate of 200 exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

The launch of Disney+ on PlayStation comes after the platform rolled out on the DStv Streama at the start of December, and the Xbox One and Series X|S in September.

Disney+ launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022, bringing many previously unavailable shows and movies to the local streaming market.

At launch, Disney+ was supported on web browsers, smartphones and tablets, Android TV and Chromecast devices, Apple TV, and newer-generation LG and Samsung smart TVs.

Disney promised to roll out to more platforms in time, including game consoles.

The streaming service is available locally for R119 per month, and at a discounted annual fee of R1,190.