Best movies to stream this Christmas

Families travelling during the festive season may not have access to satellite TV broadcasts like those from DStv and the SABC.

However, they can still stream Christmas movies while away, provided they have a suitable Internet connection.

MyBroadband looked for some of the best Christmas movies available on various streaming services in South Africa.

Popular titles include It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard, Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, and Carol.

Three of the best Christmas movies on Plex, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax (each) are listed below.

The movies are ranked by IMDB ratings (indicated in brackets). The scores are out of ten.

It’s a Wonderful Life (8.6) — Plex

A holiday favourite for generations… George Bailey has spent his entire life giving to the people of Bedford Falls. All that prevents rich skinflint Mr. Potter from taking over the entire town is George’s modest building and loan company. But on Christmas Eve the business’s $8,000 is lost and George’s troubles begin.

Die Hard (8.2) — Disney+

Hoping to spend Christmas with his estranged wife, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) arrives in Los Angeles. However, he learns about a hostage situation in an office building, and his wife (Bonnie Bedelia) is one of the hostages.

A Christmas Carol (1951) (8.1) — Plex

Ebenezer Scrooge (Alastair Sim), a curmudgeonly, miserly businessman, has no time for sentimentality and largely views Christmas as a waste of time. However, this Christmas Eve he will be visited by three spirits who will show him the errors of his ways.

Home Alone (7.7) — Disney+

Eight-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he is happy to be in charge, but when thieves Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) try to break into his home, he tries to put up a fight.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7.5) — Showmax

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) is really into Christmas and promises to make it a good one until he turns everything completely around, causing a domino effect of disasters.

Carol (7.2) — Showmax

An aspiring photographer develops an intimate relationship with an older woman in 1950s New York. Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) works at a department store in Manhattan, where she encounters the beautiful Carol (Cate Blanchett). Things take an unexpected turn when Therese develops strong feelings for Carol.

Black Christmas, 1974 original (7.1) — Plex

Elvis Presley reportedly said that Black Christmas was his favourite horror movie. Steve Martin told Olivia Hussey it was one of his all-time favourite films.

As winter break begins, a group of sorority sisters, including Jess (Olivia Hussey) and the often inebriated Barb (Margot Kidder), begin to receive anonymous, lascivious phone calls. Initially, Barb eggs the caller on, but stops when he responds threateningly. Soon, Barb’s friend Claire (Lynne Griffin) goes missing from the sorority house, and a local adolescent girl is murdered, leading the girls to suspect a serial killer is on the loose. But no one realises just how near the culprit is.

Die Hard 2, Die Harder (7.1) — Disney+

When a team of terrorists threaten to destroy an airport and demand the release of the drug lord Ramon Esperanza, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) tries to stop them.

Scrooged (6.9) — Prime Video

A cynically selfish TV executive (Bill Murray) is haunted by three spirits from the past, present and future. With the help of the ghosts, he realises that he must reform himself.

The Holiday (6.9) — Netflix

Two girls from different countries swap homes for the holidays to escape their relationship issues. However, their lives change unexpectedly when they meet and fall in love with two local guys.

Christmas at the Plaza (6.5) — Prime Video

Jessica (Elizabeth Henstridge) is creating an exhibition about the history of Christmas at The Plaza Hotel, where she meets Nick (Ryan Paevey), who is responsible for decking out the iconic landmark and bringing the display to life.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (6.2) — Prime Video

Grinch (Jim Carey) lives in solitude just outside Whoville. He hates the townsfolk and despises Christmas. Cindy Lou (Taylor Momsen), a six-year-old girl who believes in the festival’s spirit, sets out to reform him.

Daddy’s Home 2 (6.0) — Netflix

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) intend to provide their children with the perfect Christmas. However, their plans are ruined when their fathers, Kurt (Mel Gibson) and Don (John Lithgow), visit them simultaneously.

Office Christmas Party (5.9) — Showmax

An office Christmas celebration gets out of control after Clay (TJ Miller), the branch manager, throws a party to impress a client and retain his branch and employees from his sister (Jennifer Aniston).

A Bad Moms Christmas (5.6) — Netflix

Amy (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell), and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) rebel against the considerable burden of arranging Christmas for their respective families while dealing with a visit from their own mothers.

Bonus: Violent Night (6.9) — In Theatres

A team of elite mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage. But the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

