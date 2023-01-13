DStv launching first new channel for 2023

DStv is getting a new music-focused channel called Qwest TV later this month.

The satellite TV broadcaster announced the addition of the channel in a tweet on Thursday.

Qwest TV primarily features RnB, soul, and jazz music selected by renowned American record producer and musician Quincy Jones and guest curators.

The channel describes itself as a “hand-picked treasure trove of concerts, documentaries, interviews and archive films”.

Its website explains its broadcasted concerts cover a range of genres aside from soul and jazz, including funk, hip-hop, rock, folk, indie, DJ sets, electronic music, classical, ballet, opera, and global music.

The images below show some of the content available in its catalogue.

Qwest TV also has its own online streaming service dubbed Qwest TV+, charged at $4.99 per month.

Three of its live TV channels are also available for free on a number of platforms for users in several countries outside of South Africa.

These can be streamed on Plex, Rakuten TV, the Roku channel and smart TVs from LG, Samsung, and TCL, among other platforms.

On DStv, Qwest TV will launch on channel 330 from 20 January 2023.

DStv’s website showed the new channel would only be available on its more expensive Compact Plus and Premium packages.

The launch of Qwest TV is DStv’s first channel addition of 2023.

Last year, it dropped eight channels, including four from e-TV, and added seven others, such as BBC UKTV and a Dreamworks channel.