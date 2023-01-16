YouTube testing free ad-supported TV channels

YouTube is testing a hub of ad-supported TV channels that users can watch for free, and it could feature programming from Lionsgate and A&E, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, it reported that YouTube is in talks with various entertainment companies to feature their content on the free channel hub. It is currently testing the concept with select media partners.

YouTube’s free ad-supported channel hub could roll out more widely in 2023.

The announcement comes as several other streaming services, including Disney + and Netflix, are moving to introduce free ad-supported subscriptions.

This isn’t the first time YouTube has dabbled with ad-supported TV content. In March 2022, the video platform launched free ad-supported TV shows for users in the US.

Notable shows include Andromeda, Hell’s Kitchen, and Kitchen Nightmares, which are available to view on the YouTube web app, mobile app, and supported smart TVs.

The shows joined the roughly 1,500 free movies included on the platform, and YouTube changed its user interface slightly to reflect this by adding a new tab called “Movies and Shows”.

In 2017, it launched YouTube TV in selected US cities for $35 per month, featuring live channel feeds from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, Fox Sports Networks, and Comcast SportsNet.

The service has seen price increases since then and, at the end of 2021, briefly lost access to Disney-owned channels like ESPN and ABC when the deal between the two companies expired.

In May 2017, YouTube launched a range of ad-supported shows.

“With these new shows, brands can be a part of content that’s generating buzz around the world,” it said.

The shows it featured at the time included:

Ellen’s Show Me More Show

Good Mythical Morning

Kevin Hart: What the Fit?

I Am: Demi Lovato

Best.Cover.Ever.

The Super Slow Show

Katy Perry Live Special

By 2018, the company dialled back spending on Hollywood-produced original programming and focused more on YouTube-native creators.