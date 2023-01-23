Goodbye TV Licence — Big-screen monitor and media box price comparison

While there are plans for the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) TV licence to be replaced with a household tax, this could still take up to five years to complete.

Those wishing to avoid paying TV licence fees over the coming years have several big-screen monitors and streaming devices from which to choose.

In South Africa, the law requires retailers to ask customers to provide a valid TV licence before they are allowed to sell them a television set with a built-in tuner.

However, there is a wide range of big-screen monitors and display panels on the market without built-in TV tuners and for which retailers don’t require buyers to present a valid TV licence.

It’s worth noting that the African National Congress (ANC) wants to do away with the current TV licence scheme to replace it with a new tax.

While presenting the ANC communication commission’s resolutions during its national elective conference in December 2022, Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said TV licences are not a sustainable way to fund the public broadcaster.

She added that the government had already started drafting the relevant framework for a household levy to replace SABC TV licences.

However, according to Dominic Cull of Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions — a telecoms sector regulator specialist — the project will take at least half a decade to implement.

Cull said Ntshavheni’s three- to five-year timeline was much too short.

The household levy’s implementation will require intensive engagement between departments, including the National Treasury, to be incorporated into the state budget.

That would only come after complex legalities around the issue are first ironed out.

Therefore, a valid TV licence will likely still be required when purchasing a TV over the years to come.

Several big-screen monitors that don’t require a buyer to possess a valid TV licence — and their prices — are listed below.

Samsung 32-inch Full HD smart monitor — R6,799 (Takealot)

Dell 42.5-inch 4K monitor — R16,219 (Dell Online)

Hisense 49-inch 4K panel — R15,875 (Takealot)

Mecer 55-inch LED Monitor — R8,464 (GeeWiz)

Mecer 65-inch 4K LED display panel — R12,619 (Takealot)

Media box

A user-friendly and easy way of accessing popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Showmax is through a media streaming stick or box.

Several options are available in South Africa, and most run some form of the Android TV operating system. However, Apple fans can opt for the more expensive Apple TV, which runs tvOS.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is the most affordable choice on this list at R899, while the Chromecast with Google TV and Apple TV HD 32GB cost R1,225 and R3,169, respectively.

The table below summarises what you would pay for a range of big-screen monitors combined with the cost of a media streaming device.

It should be noted that the Samsung 32-inch FHD monitor is only included for reference. Being a smart monitor, it already features Samsung’s entertainment hub, meaning adding a media streaming device wouldn’t be necessary.