Most-streamed series and movies of 2022 revealed

Data and market measurement firm Nielsen has revealed the most-streamed shows of 2022 in the US.

The company’s research showed that Americans consumed roughly 19.4 million years’ worth of content in 2022, an increase of 27% from the 15 million years in 2021.

“The increase was driven by the breadth of new and expanded services, coupled by the depth of content — particularly streaming originals,” Nielsen said.

One such original that performed particularly well was Netflix’s Stranger Things, which had its fourth season released in May 2022 after a three-year hiatus.

Viewers in the US watched 52 billion minutes of the sci-fi thriller in 2022.

Although it did not beat the 57.1 billion minutes amassed by The Office during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Nielsen noted that the series had a much shorter total run-time.

“The dominance of original content is underscored even more by the fact that there are only 34 episodes of Stranger Things, while there are 192 episodes of The Office,” Nielsen said.

The second-most popular show was the procedural crime drama NCIS, of which 38.1 billion minutes were watched across multiple platforms.

Despite only having 18 episodes, Netflix’s kids’ show Cocomelon placed third, with 37.8 billion minutes watched.

The table below shows the top 15 most-streamed shows in the US, according to Nielsen’s data.

Regarding movies, the animation genre dominated Nielsen’s rankings — with Disney+ films accounting for the vast majority of minutes viewed.

Disney+’s Encanto was the most-watched by a significant margin, with 27.4 billion minutes viewed, compared to second-placed Turning Red with 11.4 billion minutes watched. The latter was also streamed on Disney+.

It just edged out Netflix’s Sing 2, which received 11.3 billion minutes of watch time.

The highest-ranked live-action movie was Netflix’s The Adam Project, a sci-fi starring Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, and Zoe Saldana.

According to Nielsen, it amassed about 6.1 billion viewed minutes, enough to rank it in 5th place.

Other live-action top performers were the 7th-placed Don’t Look Up (5.1 billion minutes) and 10th-place The Gray Man (5 billion minutes).

The table below lists the top 15 most-watched movies on streaming services in the US in 2022.

