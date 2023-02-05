SABC launching local language news channel — and it could be unlawful

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced it will launch a 24-hour news channel in local languages.

However, the Sunday Times reports that the move could be unlawful, as the state-owned broadcaster doesn’t have a quorate board.

This is despite Parliament recommending candidates to fill twelve vacancies after a months-long process to appoint a new SABC board.

The board’s role would have been to ensure the SABC executive’s plan for the channel is sustainable, especially considering the public broadcaster’s current financial predicament.

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is publicly endorsing the SABC executive’s decision to launch the channel, despite previously saying she wouldn’t want to pre-empt the incoming board.

“SABC is bringing you a 24-hour news channel in your own language, the first of its kind!” Ntshavheni posted on Twitter.

“The channel will provide news bulletin and current affairs in all indigenous languages.”

The post includes a video in which Ntshavheni promotes the forthcoming news channel.

This comes after the ANC resolved at its national conference in December to launch a 24-hour news channel in South Africa’s local languages.

Citing sources, the Sunday Times reported that Newzroom Afrika’s plan to launch a local language news channel on DStv by end-February influenced the SABC’s decision to rush its plans.

The SABC argues that it doesn’t need new board approval for the channel because it had already applied for and received a licence for it before the board became inquorate.

However, according to the report, the SABC had not obtained permission from industry regulator Icasa to change the already-licensed channel from 24-hour Parliamentary coverage into a news channel.

MyBroadband asked minister Ntshavheni’s spokesperson and Icasa for comment. Neither immediately responded to questions about the SABC’s 24-hour news channel.

Government’s failure to appoint a board in time is reportedly because the State Security Agency (SSA) did not complete the required background checks in time.

The incumbent board’s tenure ended on 15 October 2022 after the Parliamentary communications committee announced a shortlist of 37 candidates to fill the twelve vacancies.

In December, the National Assembly recommended twelve candidates plus three reserves for the SABC board.

According to Parliament, all that remains is for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make the appointments.

The Parliamentary communications subcommittee recommended the following twelve candidates to the National Assembly, which it approved:

Dr Renee Horne

Adv Tseliso Thipanyane

Mr Khathutshelo Ramukumba

Prof Franz Krüger

Ms Nomvuyiso Batyi

Ms Phathiswa Magopeni

Ms Aifheli Makhwanya

Ms Magdalene Moonsamy

Ms Rearabetsoe Motaung

Mr David Maimela

Mr Dinkwanyane Mohuba

Mr Mpho Tsedu

It also approved three reserve candidates “to cater for any eventuality given the period it has taken to complete the process.”

They are Mr Zolani Matthews, Ms Palesa Kadi, and Mr Quentin Green.

Notably, Parliament’s recommendations include former SABC News boss Phathiswa Magopeni who was fired after accusing the ANC of political interference at the broadcaster.

