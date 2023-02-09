Netflix starts cracking down on password sharing

Netflix has kicked off its password-sharing crackdown efforts in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.

The company said it would roll out paid password sharing more broadly in the coming months.

“We value our members and recognise that they have many entertainment choices. A Netflix account is intended for one household,” the streaming company said.

Users in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain must now pay an additional fee to add profiles to their accounts for users not living in the same household.

In terms of pricing, users in Canada can pay an extra CAD$7.99 (R105) a month per additional member. The fee in Portugal and Spain is €3.99 (R76) and €5.99 (R114), respectively.

Netflix users in New Zealand can pay an extra NZD$7.99 (R90) to add more members.

However, it should be noted that adding extra members is only available for Netflix Standard and Premium subscribers.

Netflix Standard subscribers can add one extra member, while those on the highest plan can add two.

The idea behind the change is that Netflix customers can set a primary location to ensure everyone living in their household can use their account.

However, subscribers can still log into a new TV with their Netflix account at a hotel or holiday rental.

The company doesn’t specify how this will work, but Netflix started testing adding a secondary location for accounts in Honduras in July 2022.

The test involved prompting subscribers to pay an additional fee if they used their account outside their primary household for more than two weeks.

Those who want to have their own Netflix account but retain their recommendations, history, saved games, and other personalised information can opt to transfer their profile.

Now read: SABC under investigation after TV Licence portal exposes personal data