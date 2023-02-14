DStv announces price increases

MultiChoice has announced its annual DStv price adjustments that will kick in on 1 April 2023.

Prices will increase by an average of 4.3% across DStv’s satellite pay-TV portfolio.

DStv’s streaming-only packages will remain unchanged.

“[The price adjustment] is far lower than the projected CPI for 2023,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

Premium subscribers will pay R40 more per month, an increase of 4.8%.

The Access Fee for features like DStv Catch Up and PVR will also increase by R5 per month — a 4.5% increase.

Compact Plus will increase by R30 per month (5.5%), Compact by R20 per month (4.7%), Family by R10 per month (3.2%), and Access by R9 (7.5%).

DStv EasyView and BoxOffice prices will not change this year.

MultiChoice said the price for its ADD Movies add-on decreased by 20% (R20 per month) during the year and will not be adjusted on 1 April.

“The pressure that consumers are facing due to remnants of the pandemic, as well as the continued rolling blackouts nationwide, has not been lost on us,” MultiChoice said.

“These nominal adjustments help DStv to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price.”

MultiChoice Group chief operating officer Simon Camerer told MyBroadband they had “serious conversations” with suppliers to keep prices low.

This included their content and hardware suppliers.

Camerer said they looked at key input costs and continued their cost-cutting approach to keep price increases below inflation.

The table below summarises DStv’s price increases for 2023.

DStv Price Increases Packages 2023 2022 Increase DStv Premium R879 R839 4.8% DStv Compact Plus R579 R549 5.5% DStv Compact R449 R429 4.7% DStv Family R319 R309 3.2% DStv Access R129 R120 7.5% DStv EasyView R29 R29 0% Add-ons 2023 2022 Increase Access Fee R115 R110 4.5% ADD Movies R79 R79 0% Box Office R40 R40 0%

