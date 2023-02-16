DStv wants to broadcast the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 4K

MultiChoice is working on airing 2023 Rugby World Cup matches and the 2024 Olympic Games in 4K resolution, TechCentral reports.

MultiChoice Group chief operating officer Simon Camerer reportedly said there is much to consider before offering the tournaments in ultra-high-definition (UHD) and added that negotiations with content providers have not yet concluded.

The move is part of the company’s goal to offer key global sports events in 4K resolution.

“We will get to a point where 4K becomes more prevalent,” TechCentral quoted Camerer as saying.

MyBroadband asked MultiChoice for comment, but it had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

This comes after the pay-TV broadcaster aired Fifa World Cup 2022 games in 4K resolution.

“It is our intention to do this after we set a bar around the soccer World Cup,” Camerer said.

4K UHD (2160p) offers four times more pixels than full high definition (also called 1080p), resulting in sharper images with more details.

Before its 4K Fifa World Cup 2022 broadcasts, DStv’s channel resolution was capped at full HD, using an interlaced scan (1080i) rather than the progressively scanned video commonly found on streaming platforms (i.e. 1080p).

In October 2022, the broadcaster told MyBroadband that its subscribers would need the Explora Ultra or DStv Streama to watch the Fifa World Cup games in UHD.

This will likely also be the case for the Rugby World Cup and the Olympic Games.

“Not only will MultiChoice be broadcasting in 4K UHD video resolution but also HDR and 50P [50 frames per second, progressive scan], which is double the frame rate of the standard 25P we use for HD,” it added.

Those who want to watch the Rugby World Cup in UHD need a DStv subscription that provides access to the relevant SuperSport channels.

Only DStv Premium offers access to all of SuperSport’s rugby channels. With the broadcaster hiking its satellite package prices from 1 April 2023, this will be R879 a month, excluding the monthly Access Fee.

DStv’s Access Fee enables features like Catch Up and personal video recording, and will be R115 from 1 April.

MultiChoice said it would not adjust its streaming package prices. A streaming-only DStv Premium service will remain R699 per month.

However, MultiChoice currently only allows subscribers to stream to one device at a time.

A side-effect of its crackdown on password sharing with its one-device streaming limit is that screencasting remains broken.

Therefore, DStv streaming-only subscribers must have a supported TV with a built-in DStv app or a media box like an Apple TV, a device running Android TV, or a DStv Streama.

Camerer recently told MyBroadband that they hope to roll out a new security system by mid-2023 that will allow DStv to increase the number of simultaneous streams.