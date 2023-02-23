Sentech reveals streaming platform plans for SABC’s rivals

State-owned signal distributor Sentech has proposed adding a streaming platform to its stable, allowing local broadcasters to make their content available online.

Sentech acting chief marketing and sales officer Kopano Thage said they realised the need for broadcasters to be across all distribution platforms as part of South Africa’s digital migration journey.

Thage said the decision comes after Sentech provided streaming services for Faith.tv during the first Easter in South Africa’s Covid–19 lockdown.

“Sentech identified the challenges of customers in developing their own streaming services due to lack of capability, expertise, and resources in their quest to deliver content to their respective viewers and listeners,” said Thage.

“Recently, Sentech has worked with Nemisa to address their requirements in developing Nemisa TV focusing on video, audio and animation content.”

Thage said that, based on Sentech’s universal access mandate, its focus is on offering the following features:

Custom streaming platforms that meet individual broadcaster and content provider needs

Open access, locally-owned and managed streaming platforms that benefit from collective investment, enabling easier access and discoverability of free-to-air content

South African Broadcasting Association president Stanley Similo said they support Sentech’s plan to offer over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

“These are great strides made by Sentech and it is something that must move forward,” Similo said in a statement.

Discover Digital MD Stephen Watson agreed.

“Sentech should play in the streaming space if it is committed to offering full broadcast distribution to its customers,” said Watson.

This is not the first time Sentech has proposed launching an OTT platform for its customers.

In 2013, then-CEO Setumo Mohapi said they were working on a platform similar to BBC’s iPlayer in the UK.

Nothing ever came of the initiative, and Mohapi left Sentech to head up the State IT Agency in 2015.

The SABC, Sentech’s biggest customer, took over the TelkomOne streaming service in 2022 and rebranded it SABC+.

This comes after the state broadcaster promised for years that it was developing its own streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix and Spotify.

