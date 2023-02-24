Netflix cuts prices by up to 60% in over 100 countries

Netflix is slashing prices in over 100 countries or territories — but not in South Africa.

The video streaming giant has targeted five major regions for the discounts — Sub-Saharan Africa, Central and South America, the Middle East and North Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Most countries benefiting are poorer or less developed nations, including Botswana, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

South Africa will not be getting any price adjustments. The country’s last Netflix price update happened in October 2021.

According to Ampere Analysis, the latest price reductions on Netflix’s basic tier in the 100 impacted countries range from 20% to almost 60%.

In most of the affected countries, prices for Netflix’s Standard tier will come down 13–50%, while the Premium tier is getting cut by 17–43%.

Netflix’s mobile plan will also be discounted by 25–33% in most markets where it is available, except in more populous locations like India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Nigeria.

Most countries paying in US dollar

Most of these countries pay their Netflix subscriptions in US dollar. Only 10 with localised pricing will be getting price cuts.

The US dollar performed strongly against other currencies in 2022, so Netflix has likely become much more expensive for those that don’t have localised pricing.

It is also possible that Netflix has reduced prices in these countries to cancel out the potential impact of its incoming password-sharing clampdown.

The streaming service plans to limit viewers on one account to the same household through various technical mechanisms while rolling out the ability to pay for extra members at a discounted rate.

It is also worth noting that the countries getting discounts are over half of the 190 countries in which Netflix is available, but likely account for a much smaller share of its 231 million customers.

For example, even in a densely-populated country like India, Netflix’s subscriber base is estimated at 5 million.

That compares to over 74 million subscribers in the US and Canada, and roughly another 70 million in Europe.

Below is the full list of countries or territories where Netflix is reducing prices on some or all of its packages: