DStv launches Vumatel fibre packages

MultiChoice has announced a partnership with Vumatel to offer a range of bundled and stand-alone fibre packages for customers in Vumatel coverage areas.

It said subscribers would have more uncapped line speeds to choose from and can bundle DStv and uncapped fibre from R699 per month.

“MultiChoice has been successfully evolving its offering to deliver value to its customers that is beyond video entertainment, the company is offering an integrated digital ecosystem where customers can access a suite of services that meet their unique needs,” the company said.

“MultiChoice continues to invest significantly in its video entertainment business while also targeting select segments that are adjacent to its core business, including solutions in cybersecurity; sports betting; connectivity; on-demand medical and armed response; insurance and rewards — all linked on one platform.”

DStv first launched its uncapped fibre bundles on 1 October 2022.

All its offers include a router and fibre installation, and all the deals are only available on 24-month contracts.

Bundles include the new DStv Streama TV box, replacing the decoder subscribers could get with a satellite-based contract.

The Streama includes apps for DStv and Showmax, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube.

When it launched fibre services last year, MultiChoice never revealed which network operators its bundles were available on.

However, the line speed (25Mbps download, 10Mbps upload) and areas where the service was available suggested it launched on Openserve.