Openview announces pay-TV service for South Africa

E-tv and Openview owner eMedia has announced Ultraview, a pay-TV service that will launch at noon on 6 March 2023.

Ultraview will operate alongside Openview.

Until now, Openview has only offered a free-to-view service that viewers could access by buying a dish and decoder.

From next week, existing Openview viewers can pay for an optional subscription TV service, similar to DStv and StarSat.

“Ultraview enables viewers to see additional bouquets of content for a monthly subscription, whilst retaining and enjoying the free Openview content on their decoder,” eMedia stated.

“Unlike other services, Ultraview allows viewers to find exclusive niche content, conveniently in one place, and pick stand-alone bouquets,” it promised.

On launch day, Openview will offer two LGBTQI-focused channels as part of its Pride bouquet for R74.99 per month.

The two channels are OUTtv and FUSE, and interested subscribers can test the service with a 3-day trial.

“Subscribers to Ultraview have the option of cancelling the subscription at any time,” eMedia said.

“Ultraview will be adding more bouquets to the service very soon. Viewers can look forward to the Spice bouquet, which will also feature two channels of delightful content.”