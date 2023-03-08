DStv vs Openview — installation and hardware price comparison

8 March 2023

South Africans who opt for Openview over DStv’s cheapest package will start saving money after two years and four months, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed.

If you compare DStv Access rather than DStv EasyView, Openview starts saving you money after only four months.

MultiChoice announced price increases for its pay-TV service DStv in February, which will see prices hiked by up to 7.5%, while Openview is free-to-view after customers install a dish and decoder.

MyBroadband compared the cost of buying and installing an Openview decoder to the price of doing the same with DStv and paying the monthly fee for its EasyView package.

We also included a comparison for DStv Access for reference. However, it should be noted that the Access package offers a significantly broader range of channels than Openview.

DStv’s price hikes go live on 1 April 2023, and while the EasyView package’s fees will remain unchanged, the Access package will increase from R99 to R129 per month.

The cost of installing DStv’s cheapest decoder and paying the monthly EasyView fee will exceed that of Openview’s R1,499 once-off price after 28 months.

On the other hand, the Access package fees will surpass the cost of Openview in the seventh month of paying the subscription.

The analysis is summarised in the chart below.

Regarding channel offerings, Openview’s catalogue features 20 channels, while DStv’s EasyView package has 31.

DStv Access has a far broader library of 62 channels.

DStv EasyView offers one more channel under the entertainment, culture, and lifestyle category than Openview, while Access customers get 18 more.

DStv’s Access package also offers a wider selection of sports channels, although it is still somewhat limited. Its subscribers can watch SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Football Africa, SuperSport Variety 4, and TellyTrack.

On the other hand, DStv EasyView customers only get SuperSport Blitz, while Openview viewers can only watch SABC Sport.

DStv price hikes

DStv’s packages will increase by an average of 4.3% from 1 April, with DStv Access getting the biggest hike at 7.5%.

The broadcaster said pricing for its streaming-only packages would remain unchanged.

“[The price adjustment] is far lower than the projected CPI for 2023,” MultiChoice said

The monthly fee for DStv Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact will increase by R40, R30, and R20, respectively, while the Family and Access packages will cost subscribers R10 and R9 more per month.

The Access Fee for features like DStv Catch Up and PVR will also increase by R5 per month.

The table below compares Openview, DStv EasyView, and DStv Access. Channel information was sourced directly from the broadcasters’ websites.

Component Openview HD DStv EasyView DStv Access
Monthly Price Free R29 R99
Installation cost R1,499 (HD decoder) R699 (HD decoder) R699 (HD decoder)
Entertainment, Culture, and Lifestyle SABC 1 BBC UKTV M-Net Movies 4
SABC 2 SABC 1 Switche’d On
SABC 3 SABC 2 Telemundo
e.TV SABC 3 CBS Reality
e.TV Extra e.TV BBC UKTV
eMovies e.TV Extra TLC Entertainment
eMovies Extra TNT Africa TNT Africa
eReality Real Time eMovies
eXposed Soweto TV eMovies Extra
Starlife Bay TV kykNet Lekker
ZeeOne 1 KZN AfricaMagic Epic
ePlesier Tshwane TV Real Time
The Home Channel+ Lesotho TV Moja 9.9
Power Up Cape Town TV Mzansi Wethu
GauTV Mzansi Bioskop
e.TV Extra
Big Brother Mzansi
Honey
The Home Channel
Nat Geo Wild
Spice TV
SABC 1
SABC 2
SABC 3
e.TV
Soweto TV
Bay TV
1 KZN
Tshwane TV
Cape Town TV
GauTV
Lesotho TV
NTA i
Children and Education eToonz JimJam Cartoon Network
Mindset EToonz Boomerang
DBE TV Mindset NickTOONS
Disney Junior
JimJam
eToonz
PBS Kids
Da Vinci
Mindset
Religion FAITH Dumisa
Day Star FAITH
TBN Africa Day Star
Emmanuel TV TBN Africa
Emmanuel TV
Sport SABC Sport SuperSport Blitz SuperSport Blitz
  SuperSport Football Africa
  SuperSport Variety 4
  TellyTrack
News, Commerce and Specialised France24 SABC News BBC World News
SA Music Newzroom Afrika SABC News
Al Jazeera Newzroom Afrika
Parliamentary service Al Jazeera
CGTN News Parliamentary Service
CNBC Africa CGTN News
Business Day TV CNBC Africa
People’s Weather Business Day TV
NDTV 24×7
africanews
People’s Weather
Audio channels 28 radio stations 95 audio channels 95 audio channels

