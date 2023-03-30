Massive blow to DStv’s SuperSport

DStv’s SuperSport will no longer broadcast the world’s most popular domestic cricket tournament — the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a statement on Thursday, the broadcaster said discussions with the IPL broadcasting rights holder had been unsuccessful, and SuperSport would, therefore, not broadcast the tournament from 2023.

The announcement comes just two days before the 2023 IPL season begins.

The tournament is very popular in South Africa, partly due to the many sought-after South African cricket players playing for IPL teams.

For the 2023 season, 33 South African players will be taking to the pitch to show their mettle.

That includes high-profile players such as David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw, and Heinrich Klaasen.

The latter was the most expensive of the South African contingent in the IPL auction, getting snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for roughly R10.8 million.

Numerous DStv subscribers on Twitter made their dissatisfaction and disbelief about the development well known.

“This is a massive slap in the face to your loyal customers,” one customer said.

“So we’re missing the biggest domestic tournament in the world? DStv ain’t it anymore, man,” another stated.

“How do you not have rights to the biggest cricket tournament in the world?” a third user asked.

With a viewership of over 600 million, the IPL is regarded as a highly-lucrative opportunity for selling advertising.

DStv would have had to buy the rights to broadcast the IPL on SuperSport from Viacom18, a joint venture between Paramount Global and Ambani Reliance Industries.

Last year, the company beat strong contenders, including Walt Disney and Sony, in a heated face-off for the rights to broadcast and stream the IPL between 2023 and 2027.

It reportedly bid in the region of $3 billion for its slice of IPL broadcasting and streaming rights.

Four contracts were on offer, covering television and digital rights, as well as a selection of important matches. Rights were divided into various regions, with one set focussed on the Indian subcontinent and others overseas.

According to a report from Cashnsport, Viacom18 took the rights for three of the five global territories — sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and South East Asia and Oceania — while the Times Group secured rights for the US and Middle East.

Disney previously inherited the rights thanks to its 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

At one point, even Google parent company Alphabet seemed interested in securing the rights. Amazon pulled out of bidding at the last moment.

More bad news but a little bit of hope

More bad news could be on the horizon for South African cricket fans with DStv subscriptions.

Towards the end of 2022, Viacom18 Sports and Cricket South Africa announced a partnership giving the company exclusive digital and TV rights for all international cricket — from 2024 to 2031.

“Viacom18 will present all senior men’s international and senior women’s international competitions played in South Africa,” a statement on the partnership said.

Should DStv also fail to negotiate for these rights, Proteas cricket matches will no longer be available on SuperSport.

The question on many local cricket fans’ lips will now be where else they could watch the IPL and Proteas matches in the future.

It would likely be possible to watch the matches through an international streaming service using a VPN (and possibly a foreign payment method), but that would be an inconvenient hassle for less tech-savvy.

According to well-known broadcasting journalist Thinus Ferreira, there could be some good news on this front.

The Paramount+ video streaming service — which will be streaming IPL matches live in some countries — is set to launch in South Africa in the coming months.

It is expected to be available as a standalone app for mobile devices and TVs, but Ferreira reckons it is also possible that it will feature on the DStv Explora or can be added onto a DStv bill.

That is because Viacom is generally open to the idea of “hard bundles”.

These combine offerings from multiple broadcasters or streaming providers as part of a mutually-beneficial commercial agreement.

While it’s unclear what the service will cost if it arrives in South Africa, it is currently priced at $9.99 (R178.28, excl. VAT) per month or $99.99 (R1,782.80) per year in the US.