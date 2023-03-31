Why DStv lost IPL cricket — major soccer rights also at risk

Cash N Sports director Nqobile Ndlovu says MultiChoice could not afford the rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) — the world’s most popular domestic cricket tournament.

It’s a significant blow to SuperSport and DStv Premium subscribers, who have become accustomed to being able to watch all major sporting events live.

What’s more, Ndlovu believes DStv is at risk of losing more sports tournaments — including the English Premier League — as international players look to set up shop in South Africa and go after sports broadcasting rights.

In an interview with Cape Talk, Ndlovu said MultiChoice did go after the IPL rights as a bidder in the initial round. However, it was unsuccessful, and they couldn’t even afford to sublicence them from the winner.

DStv would have had to buy the rights to broadcast the IPL on SuperSport from Viacom18, a joint venture between Paramount Global and Ambani Reliance Industries.

Although Paramount and Reliance operate streaming platforms — Paramount+ and Jiocinema — neither of these is officially available in South Africa yet.

“[MultiChoice] did go after the rights. They went in the initial round as a bidder, as did many other companies,” he said.

“After that, they went to the rights holder who now owns the rights and said, ‘well, since we didn’t get the rights can we sublicence them?’ and even then, the rights were too expensive.”

“It came down to too much money. The IPL is too expensive now,” Ndlovu added.

When asked whether South Africans have, until now, been lucky with DStv’s SuperSport offering as multiple subscriptions would be required in other countries, Ndlovu explained that MultiChoice’s reckoning is at hand.

“It’s a Game of Thrones scenario. Winter is coming. The big boys from the International world are coming to fight for these rights in Africa,” he said.

“We have been spoilt as South Africans. We’ve lived quite well in terms of being able to access all the sports available at any which time… as long as we have a Premium DStv subscription.”

“That’s not going to be the case forever. Premier League rights are going to come up for renewal, and the big boys will come once again to try and set up shop here,” Ndlovu added.

He said international players wouldn’t want to set up shop in South Africa using another provider and would want to set up their own presence and fight for sports broadcasting rights.

On Thursday, 30 March 20223, SuperSport posted a statement on Twitter explaining that subscribers could not watch the IPL on DStv.

“SuperSport previously held broadcast rights to the IPL,” it said.

“Discussions with the rights holder have unfortunately been unsuccessful, and SuperSport will therefore not broadcast the IPL as of this year’s edition.”

This is a big setback for the broadcaster as the tournament, with a viewership of over 600 million, is regarded as a highly-lucrative opportunity for selling advertising.

The loss of IPL broadcasting rights may not be the end of South African cricket fans’ woes.

In late 2022, Cricket South Africa announced a partnership with Viacom18 Sports, which gives the company exclusive digital and TV rights for all international cricket — from 2024 to 2031.

“Viacom18 will present all senior men’s international and senior women’s international competitions played in South Africa,” a statement on the partnership said.

If DStv cannot successfully negotiate for the broadcasting rights, SuperSport may no longer be able to broadcast Proteas cricket matches.