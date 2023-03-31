DStv SuperSport miracle — lands IPL rights two hours before opening toss

DStv’s SuperSport has secured rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts today, 31 March 2023, the broadcaster revealed in a statement.

This comes after SuperSport announced on Thursday, 30 March 2023, that it would no longer broadcast the popular domestic cricket tournament.

“Following updated conversations, DStv can confirm that all IPL matches will be broadcast on SuperSport, starting today,” its latest statement says.

“All 74 matches of the tournament will be broadcast live, starting with the Gujurat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (DStv channel 212) at 16:00 (CAT).”

Yesterday, the sports broadcaster had informed DStv subscribers its discussions with the IPL broadcasting rights holder had been unsuccessful, meaning it could not air the matches.

The lack of IPL broadcasting rights would have been a significant blow to SuperSport and DStv’s Premium subscribers.

The tournament attracts a viewership of more than 600 million globally and is regarded as a highly-lucrative opportunity to sell advertising space.

Cash N Sports director Nqobile Ndlovu said DStv and SuperSport owner MultiChoice had released the initial statement as it could not afford the rights to air the tournament.

Ndlovu said MultiChoice went after the IPL rights as a bidder in the initial round. However, it was unsuccessful and couldn’t even afford to sublicence them from the winner.

“[MultiChoice] did go after the rights. They went in the initial round as a bidder, as did many other companies,” he said.

“After that, they went to the rights holder who now owns the rights and said, ‘well, since we didn’t get the rights can we sublicence them?’ and even then, the rights were too expensive.”

“It came down to too much money. The IPL is too expensive now,” Ndlovu added.

The broadcast rights to the IPL in South Africa are held by Viacom18 — a joint venture between Paramount Global and Ambani Reliance Industries.

While both companies operate streaming platforms, neither is officially available in South Africa.

While MultiChoice appears to have pulled off a miracle with an almost 24-hour turnaround to land the IPL broadcast rights, Ndlovu believes future sports renewals for significant tournaments — including the English Premier League — will be challenging for the broadcaster.

He said international broadcasters are looking to set up shop in South Africa and don’t want to do so using another provider.

“Winter is coming. The big boys from the international world are coming to fight for these rights in Africa,” Ndlovu stated.

“We have been spoilt as South Africans. We’ve lived quite well in terms of being able to access all the sports available at any which time… as long as we have a Premium DStv subscription.”

“That’s not going to be the case forever. Premier League rights are going to come up for renewal, and the big boys will come once again to try and set up shop here,” he added.

Regarding cricket specifically, SuperSport could also lose the rights to broadcast Protea matches.

In late 2022, Cricket South Africa announced a partnership with Viacom18 Sports, which gives the company exclusive digital and TV rights for all international cricket — from 2024 to 2031.

“Viacom18 will present all senior men’s international and senior women’s international competitions played in South Africa,” a statement on the partnership said.

If DStv cannot successfully negotiate to sublicence these broadcasting rights, SuperSport may no longer be able to broadcast Proteas cricket matches.

