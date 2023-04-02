ANC stalls appointment of new SABC board

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board selection will likely suffer further delays as the African National Congress (ANC) has instructed MPs to restart the selection process, Sunday Times reports.

The instruction came four months after the final list was submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa. It is alleged that the ANC communication subcommittee pressurised party MPs to ensure the party’s preferred candidates were appointed.

Ramaphosa has already faced legal challenges from NGOs over months-long delays in appointing SABC board members.

It has now emerged that the ANC decided to reopen the process of selecting board members, which would violate the Broadcasting Act.

An unnamed ANC member told Sunday Times that the party wants the final list amended over objections raised during the selection process.

It also wants the concerns raised by former communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to be addressed.

It is alleged that Ntshavheni questioned the inclusion of the broadcaster’s former head of news Phathiswa Magopeni in the list of candidates recommended to Parliament.

Magopeni’s employment at the SABC was terminated in January 2022 after a disciplinary hearing over the broadcasting of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

She had served as the broadcaster’s head of news, and before her dismissal, Magopeni accused the ANC of political interference at the SABC.

She filed a complaint against former SABC chair Bongumusa Makhathini and SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe over the alleged interference in editorial policy.

She claimed that Makhathini and Mxakwe had sided with the ANC after her complaint — which accused the party of breaching the electoral code of conduct — was submitted at the IEC.

Magopeni alleged that senior ANC officials like Fikile Mbalula and Jessie Duarte intimidated and verbally abused the broadcaster’s journalists.

Following her refusal to comply with the ANC’s alleged demands to amend the SABC’s coverage, Magopeni said Makhathini and Mxakwe began to sabotage her.

A letter from Parliament’s communications portfolio committee chair Boyce Maneli to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula revealed that Ntshavheni raised concerns that including Magopeni as a SABC board candidate contravenes corporate governance laws.

“The situation must be rectified,” the Sunday Times quoted a source as saying.

“We cannot select a person who has a hostile relationship with the SABC management to serve as the overseer of good governance, ethical and effective leadership,” they added, referring to Magopeni.

TV Licences and weak revenue forecast

Appointed SABC board members will have to deal with the broadcaster’s bleak financial situation once the selection process is completed.

The SABC’s latest financial forecast painted a disheartening picture, with the broadcaster predicting that overall revenue will come in R1 billion under budget.

SABC chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon attributed the weak forecast to underperformance in advertising revenue and TV licence fee collection.

“The projected de-risk loss at this point amounts to an anticipated R608 million versus the budgeted profit for the year of R64 million,” she said.

“The main reason is the consistent underperformance in our advertising revenue as well as TV licence revenue which has consistently also not lived up to expectations.”

TV licence collection fee issues have plagued the broadcaster recently, with evasion rates hitting 82% in 2021.

Several entities have proposed scrapping the current TV licence scheme in favour of a household tax to rectify the issue — which the ANC also favours.