Openview’s Ultraview pay-TV service gets new channel package

Ultraview is adding a new channel package to its platform called Spice, featuring two channels: Star Select and Zee Family.

The channels will broadcast Hindi content and will include English subtitles.

All Openview owners will have access to the Spice bouquet over the Easter weekend from Thursday, 6 April at 18:30 until 00:00 on 11 April.

After the promotional weekend, Ultraview’s Spice bouquet will be R119.99 per month.

Viewers can use their Openview decoder to activate subscription packages.

E-tv and Openview owner eMedia launched Ultraview on 6 March with the R74.99 per month Pride bouquet.

Ultraview’s Pride package also includes two channels — OUTtv and FUSE — both aimed at LGBTQI audiences.

Openview remains free-to-view, with eMedia allowing existing viewers to subscribe to specific Ultraview packages using their decoder.

“Unlike other services, Ultraview allows viewers to find exclusive niche content, conveniently in one place, and pick stand-alone bouquets,” the broadcaster stated.

