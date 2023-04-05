12 streaming services you can get for DStv Premium’s R994 per month

South Africans can subscribe to 12 video streaming services for the same price as a single DStv Premium decoder subscription while getting significantly more movies and TV shows.

MultiChoice’s latest annual adjustment in DStv prices kicked in at the start of April 2023.

Following the changes, subscribers on the top-end DStv Premium package now have to pay R879 per month for their subscription fee, R30 more than the previous price.

The monthly access fee has also been increased to R115, making it more expensive to add an additional viewing environment to the package.

That means households that want to watch DStv on multiple screens simultaneously or use the PVR recording features (including Catch Up) are now paying R994 per month for DStv Premium.

While DStv Premium price hikes were previously mostly aligned with inflation, they started to drop below South Africa’s official CPI figure from 2017, as the package began to reach the upper bounds of affordability for middle-class South Africans.

Around the same time, video streaming services were gaining traction, with one noteworthy development being Netflix’s global launch in 2016.

These services offered an alternative to conventional pay-TV broadcasting at a fraction of the price.

Coupled with the proliferation of high-speed fibre broadband connectivity, an increasing number of households have been able to adopt this new way of consuming in-home entertainment.

At the time of publication, dozens of video streaming services were available in South Africa, including several international heavyweights like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Netflix.

We compared how many streaming services we could bundle together for the same price as DStv Premium.

While we could have compared the costs of paying for all these streaming services with DStv’s cheaper streaming-only package, one could argue that wouldn’t be fair.

DStv’s streaming-only services only allow watching on up to one device at a time, while all the streaming services listed below let you watch on two or more devices simultaneously.

The table below summarises the bundle of streaming services officially available in South Africa that we could put together for less than the price of DStv Premium.

Entertainment-only services Streaming service Library focus Recent and popular content highlights Monthly price Amazon Prime Video Old and new international movies and TV shows

Bollywood movies and TV shows Clarkson’s Farm, Peripheral, Rings of Power, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan R79.00 Apple TV+ Mostly US and UK movies and TV shows Extrapolations, Hello Tomorrow, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, Tetris R124.99 Britbox Old and new UK movies and TV shows Black Adder, Midsomer Murders, Professor T, The Cleaner, The Graham Norton Show R99.99 Crunchyroll Mega Fan Anime and manga Attack on Titan, Bleach Hell’s Paradise, My Hero Academia, One Piece R49.00 CuriosityStream Documentaries and educational content Engineering the Future, The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Titans: The Rise of Hollywood $4.99 (R86) Disney+ International movies and TV shows, including:

Marvel, Pixar Star Wars, National Geographic Andor, Amsterdam, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Boston Strangler, The Mandalorian R119.00 eVOD Premium South African movies, TV shows, and soaps

Older international movies Imbewu, Love Island, The Devi Show, The Umbrella Men, The Voice US, R29.99 Netflix Standard International movies and TV shows

Strong Originals slate, including South African productions A Quiet Place Part II, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Justice Served, Blood & Water, The Crown, Black Mirror, The Witcher, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Hobbit Trilogy, You, Searching for Sugarman, Inception, The Matrix, Pulp Fiction, Princess Mononoke R159.00 SABC+ Free-to-air South African public broadcasting:

Includes local news, soaps, dramas, movies, and radio stations 7de Laan, Generations, Muvhango, Uzalo, SABC News Free Showmax Old and new international movies and TV shows

South African movies and TV shows Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, Stella Murders, The Batman, The Last of Us, Top Gun: Maverick R99.00 Viu Premium Older international movies and TV shows

SABC and ETV soaps

Dubbed Korean TV shows Central Intelligence, Jason Bourne, Orphan Black, Scandal, Sherlock R69.00 YouTube Premium Primarily user-generated reality content

Ad-free viewing across YouTube Behind the Beats, Could You Survive the Movies, In Space with Markiplier, Seat at the Table, Supreme Mdoels R72.00 Total R986.97

Unfortunately, if your primary reason for having DStv Premium is sport, the alternative streaming options are very limited.

Only a handful of fully-fledged sports streaming services are available in South Africa, and these offer only a small subset of live sports events.

Bundling them together will cost R803.99 but will leave you without live coverage of major rugby, cricket, golf, and motorsport events.

DStv parent MultiChoice spends significant amounts on securing broadcasting rights for major sporting events and has its own production capacity through SuperSport that is second to none.

In terms of streaming services, MultiChoice also offers the greatest breadth of sporting content with Showmax Pro.

While it’s possible to subscribe to overseas services using a VPN and foreign payment method, this can be a bit of a hassle — and is technically unlawful.

When using a service like ESPN+ or Sky, you also won’t always find live sporting events featuring South African teams on these platforms.

The table below summarises the costs of sports streaming services officially available in South Africa and how much bundling them together would cost.