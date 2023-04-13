Best free streaming services in South Africa

There are several local and international video streaming services in South Africa with hours of content that you can watch for free.

While many of the world’s most popular video streaming services rely only on subscriptions to fund their operations, some have adopted a dual-revenue model to reach previously untapped markets.

Netflix and Disney recently launched ad-supported versions of their streaming services overseas, making it possible to offer them at a lower price.

Other streaming services have taken this more traditional approach to finance their services from the start — with YouTube being a good example.

These services often allow you to fast-forward, rewind, pause, or jump through episodes or movies.

While they won’t let you skip through ads, this is already a big advantage over traditional linear TV.

If you are willing to endure ads or are open to trying out older and less well-known movies and TV shows, below are ten free video streaming services available in South Africa.

AfriforumTV

Civil rights organisation AfriforumTV launched its free Afrikaans video streaming service AfriforumTV in April 2022.

To stream on this platform, users must create an account with an email address and password on the afriforumtv.co.za website.

The service is also available on a mobile app for Android and iOS.

AfriforumTV’s core offering is its Afrikaans reality TV content — which includes motoring, hunting, travel, political, and history shows.

It also features scripted shows like De Kleine Griet.

One of its most high-profile fiction shows is Blits-Bulletin, a comedy starring renowned South African TV news reader Riaan Cruwagen, singer-actor Bouwer Bosch, and former 7de Laan actress Elma Postma.

Unlike the other services we have listed below, there appear to be no ads on the service at this point.

DStv streaming

MultiChoice’s DStv offers eight live TV channels that can be streamed for free without an active subscription.

These include news channels such as eNCA and Al Jazeera, PBS Kids for children, and Channel O for music enthusiasts.

It also boasts a very modest selection of on-demand content, including sports and kids’ shows.

Given that it streams the same channels and content one would see on a regular DStv subscription, you can expect to get some ads during your viewing.

DStv streaming is available on the web, through a mobile app for Android, Huawei, and iOS, a smart TV app for the latest TV sets, and on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Users must create a profile with an email or cellphone number and a password to get started.

eVOD

eMedia’s streaming service eVOD has been available for a year and a half and has both free and paid tiers.

On the free tier, users can watch most of the popular soaps and dubbed telenovelas that are also broadcast on E-tv — such as Scandal and Imbewu.

In addition, there are a handful of local movies under the eVOD Originals banner and numerous older Hollywood movies in the action, comedy, thriller, horror, romance, drama, crime, family, and mystery genres.

Just like its broadcasted counterpart, eVOD features advertisements in-stream.

To start using the service, users must open an account using their email or cellphone number and set a password.

eVOD is available on the web or as an Android or iOS mobile app.

Peacock

As is the case with many other products and services, the US is spoilt for choice when it comes to streaming.

If you use a reputable virtual private network (VPN) service that can set your location to the US, you won’t have any problems accessing Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streaming service boasts TV series like Bates Motel, Downton Abbey, Law & Order, The Blacklist, and Yellowstone.

Its extensive comedy catalogue is where it truly shines, however, with hits such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Loves Raymond, Modern Family, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

It should be noted that many of these shows are licensed to other operators in South Africa (for example, Netflix has Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Using a VPN to bypass Peacock’s geoblocks may be considered “streaming piracy“, which is unlawful.

Plex

Plex is more widely appreciated for its media server software that allows users to sort their large libraries of locally-stored movies and TV shows and access them remotely.

But it also features a catalogue of free ad-supported streaming content in its “Movies and Shows” service, which it hosts itself.

While this library offers a wide range of content for a free streaming service, keen TV viewers will quickly notice much of it is very old, obscure, or in a foreign language.

Plex is available on the web, as a mobile app for Android or iOS, smart TV app, or on PlayStation and Xbox.

Rlaxx TV

Germany-based RlaxxTV first expanded into South Africa in July 2022.

It offers over 80 ad-supported live TV and on-demand content channels in the country, free of charge.

The platform has a TV guide similar to the one available on DStv to keep track of live channels.

Rlaxx TV requires no account and is available on the web, or as an app across multiple brands of smart TV operating systems, Android and iOS for mobile, or on Xbox.

SABC+

After several years of promising to launch an over-the-top streaming service, South Africa’s public broadcaster finally took over the TelkomONE streaming service in November 2022.

Rebranded to SABC+, it inherited all of TelkomONE’s subscribers and SABC content.

SABC+ boasts the same five live TV channels that are broadcast on free-to-air television, in addition to the SABC News channel.

On-demand content includes CatchUp episodes of the SABC’s most popular soaps and TV shows — including Uzalo, 7de Laan, and Generations.

Users can also tune into the live broadcasts of 19 SABC radio stations.

SABC+ is available on the web, as an Android or iOS app, or Hisense Smart TV app.

Twitch

Many people enjoy watching others playing and reacting to games rather than just playing themselves.

The popularity of video game streaming is best evidenced by Amazon-acquired Twitch, which boasts 140 million monthly active users.

Twitch is free to use as a viewer, with no registration needed

Users will find numerous types of players streaming all sorts of games — from casual comedic content creators to highly-professional esports players completely wrecking their opponents in multiplayer first-person shooters.

Twitch can be streamed via mobile app, over the web, PlayStation and Xbox, and smart TVs and media boxes.

Viu

Hong Kong-based Viu also operates a dual-revenue model with an ad-free paid-for streaming service and a free ad-supported product.

The latter offers box sets of a limited selection of SABC and E-tv soaps and some older Hollywood movies and TV shows.

Most of its Viu Originals and Korean content is only available when taking up a Premium subscription for R29 per month.

Viu can be accessed through the web or its Android or iOS mobile apps.

YouTube

Unless you’ve lived under a rock or barely been on the Internet in over a decade, you will know about YouTube.

Hundreds of hours of content are uploaded to the platform every minute, meaning you will likely find something that caters to your taste.

YouTube’s vast range of user-generated content covers pretty much any topic you could think of, from history, science, and philosophy to movies, music, and gaming.

YouTube is available on the web, as an Android and iOS app, and across a wide range smart TV operating systems and media boxes.