Warner Bros to reveal Discovery Plus and HBO Max combo later today

Warner Bros. Discovery will announce its combined HBO Max and Discovery Plus offering later today, and the service could be called “Max”, according to a New York Times report.

The streaming service is rumoured to cost $16 (R295) a month and will combine Discovery Plus titles like Deadliest Catch and Property Brothers with HBO content such as The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

Warner Bros. Discovery will officially reveal the service at a press event on Wednesday, 12 April 2023.

The company’s CEO, David Zaslav, said it had been planning on the combined service since WarnerMedia and Discovery merged last year.

The announcement event will reportedly reveal the streaming service’s name, its technological enhancements, and some of the content that will be available on the platform.

According to the New York Times, “Max” will be available through multiple subscription tiers, with the $16 a month tier being free of ads. It should be noted that this is the same price as HBO Max’s ad-free tier.

Therefore, if the ad-supported tier’s pricing remains similar to HBO Max’s, it will likely be priced at around $10 (R183) a month.

Regarding launch timelines, “Max” could be made available to customers as soon as the next month or two, and it is rumoured that the Discovery Plus service will remain in operation after the launch.

