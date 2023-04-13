HBO and Discovery unveil combined Max streaming service

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled “Max” — a streaming service comprising Discovery Plus and HBO Max content — at a launch event on Wednesday, 13 April 2023, The Verge reported.

Pricing for the streaming service ranges from $9.99 (R184) to $19.99 (R367) a month, depending on the chosen subscription tier, and the platform will go live on 23 May.

“Max is the one to watch,” The Verge quoted Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav as saying.

“It’s the one to watch because it’s the place every member of the household can go to see exactly what they want at any given time.”

The subscription tiers differ based on streaming resolution, the number of downloads permitted, and the number of concurrent streams. They are broken down as follows:

Max Ultimate ($19.99) — up to 100 offline downloads, four concurrent streams, and 4K-resolution streaming.

Max Ad-Free ($15.99) — up to 30 offline downloads, two concurrent streams, and HD streaming.

Max Ad-Lite ($9.99) — no offline downloads, two concurrent streams, and HD streaming.

The merge of Discovery Plus and HBO Max will see the latter platform automatically update to Max on 23 May, while Discovery Plus will remain a standalone streaming service.

Discovery Plus’ pricing will remain the same at $4.99 (R92) per month for the ad-supported tier and $6.99 (R129) for the ad-free tier.

Warner Bros. Discovery hinted at some of the HBO Max content that would make its way to the new platform, including The Penguin, a The Big Bang Theory spin-off, and a “fresh take” on The Conjuring.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s global streaming and games head, JB Perrette, acknowledged several shortcomings in the Discovery Plus and HBO Max interfaces and said Max would feature an improved user interface.

It will have a new content navigation system, personalised recommendations, and a shortcut to save content to watch later lists.

