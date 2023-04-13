Harry Potter TV series confirmed — with JK Rowling as executive producer

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that it has ordered a TV series based on the Harry Potter books, which will be executive produced by author JK Rowling.

The announcement came during the company’s unveiling of its Max streaming service, which will be a combination of its HBO Max and Discovery+ services.

HBO and Max content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said the show would give audiences the opportunity to discover the world of Harry Potter in a “whole new way”.

“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World,” Bloys said.

“In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

The series will feature an entirely new cast and has received a 10-year commitment from Warner Bros.

It is expected that each season will tell the story of one of the seven Harry Potter novels, which don’t include the Cursed Child sequel play.

Joining Rowling as executive producer will be Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.

Blair is a literary agent and producer that has worked on acclaimed productions like Band of Brothers and Eyes Wide Shut.

He also helped Warner Bross acquire the film rights for Harry Potter and serves as the chairman of Pottermore.

Kenley-Letts is Brontë Film and TV CEO and has won an Oscar and Bafta award as producer of Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life.