Harry Potter TV series confirmed — with JK Rowling as executive producer

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that it has ordered a TV series based on the Harry Potter books, which will be executive produced by author JK Rowling.
The announcement came during the company’s unveiling of its Max streaming service, which will be a combination of its HBO Max and Discovery+ services.
HBO and Max content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said the show would give audiences the opportunity to discover the world of Harry Potter in a “whole new way”.
“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World,” Bloys said.
“In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”
The series will feature an entirely new cast and has received a 10-year commitment from Warner Bros.
It is expected that each season will tell the story of one of the seven Harry Potter novels, which don’t include the Cursed Child sequel play.
Joining Rowling as executive producer will be Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.
Blair is a literary agent and producer that has worked on acclaimed productions like Band of Brothers and Eyes Wide Shut.
He also helped Warner Bross acquire the film rights for Harry Potter and serves as the chairman of Pottermore.
Kenley-Letts is Brontë Film and TV CEO and has won an Oscar and Bafta award as producer of Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life.
Fans have been divided over the potential of a new Harry Potter series since reports first surfaced in 2021 that WarnerMedia was considering developing the books into an HBO TV show.
Some have argued that it is too soon to reboot the stories from movies into TV format, seeing as the last title in the Daniel Radcliffe-led movie series was released in 2011.
Other opponents have also said pointed out the movies were generally well-reviewed and were box office hits, becoming a huge financial success for Warner Bros.
Rowling herself has also been consistently supportive of the adaptations
But supporters have pointed out that a TV show could explore many plotlines, character building, and Wizarding World details that had to be left out of the movies due to time constraints.
The Fantastic Beasts spin-offs starring Eddie Redmayne have not been the commercial or critical success that Warner Bros might have hoped for, with the company opting to cancel the movies series after the third of five planned films.
However, there has been consistent interest in the Harry Potter property in other areas.
That includes merchandising, theme parks, and the video gaming market — where Hogwarts Legacy has recently been a massive sales and critical success.
The RPG sold 12 million copies and raked in $850 million in sales within two weeks of launching on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
It also dominated game sales charts for roughly a month following its release.
Reviews have largely been positive, with a “generally favourable” rating on review aggregation site Metacritic.
