Goodbye TV licence — projectors and big monitors that you can buy without a TV licence

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is looking for an alternative means of getting people to pay for TV licences. However, until anything is finalised, South Africans must have a valid licence to buy any viewing device that can receive a TV signal.

For South Africans without a valid TV licence, there are several projector and big-screen monitor options available that don’t require one.

The SABC has been struggling to get its customers to pay its TV licence fees over the past few years, with 82% of licence holders avoiding paying their fees in 2021.

The public broadcaster first highlighted licence fee evasion rates in its 2018 annual report, and reports that followed show a negative trend:

2018: 72% not paying

2019: 69% not paying

2020: 81% not paying

2021: 82% not paying

These evasion rates are for households registered with the SABC that previously had a valid TV licence, but have since stopped paying.

In January 2023, then-communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the African National Congress (ANC) supports replacing the current TV licence scheme with a household tax.

While presenting the ANC communication commission’s resolutions during its national elective conference in December 2022, Ntshavheni said TV licences are not a sustainable way to fund the public broadcaster.

She added that government had already started drafting the relevant framework for a household levy to replace SABC TV licences.

The ANC’s national executive committee first discussed the scrapping of TV licences in favour of a household levy in December 2020, following a draft white paper publication calling for fundamental changes to the SABC’s funding model.

“There will be a comprehensive overhaul of the SABC’s funding model based on international best practices to ensure that the public broadcaster has adequate funds to meet its public mandate,” the white paper proposed.

The broadcaster then submitted the idea during public hearings for the draft SABC Bill in September 2021.

Its proposal included the replacement of the current TV licence scheme with a technology-neutral tax charged based on the principle that households can all access the SABC’s service, even if they don’t actually use it.

The SABC also proposed that the country’s dominant pay-TV provider — currently MultiChoice — should help collect the household levy. However, the company has argued against the idea.

“Our position is very clear. We can’t be held responsible for collecting money on behalf of a government entity,” MultiChoice group CEO Calvo Mawela said.

Projectors and big-screen monitors you can buy without a TV licence

In South Africa, the law requires retailers to ask customers to provide a valid TV licence before they are allowed to sell them a television set with a built-in tuner.

However, there are projectors and big-screen monitors available in South Africa that don’t have a tuner, meaning they can be used without a TV licence for viewing streaming content.

The SABC is clearly unhappy with this state of affairs. Toward the end of January 2023, the public broadcaster started demanding that South Africans pay TV licence fees for computer monitors, even if they are not receiving broadcast signals on these devices.

In its annual TV Licence renewal notice, it claimed the definition of a television set includes a “TV monitor (without receiving capabilities) able to receive a broadcast signal by virtue of being connected to any television receiving equipment”.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said including monitors in the SABC’s notice was wrong and appeared to be opportunistic.

Below are ten big-screen monitors and five projectors available in South Africa without a TV licence.

Orion HD LED Projector Pro 6 — R2,299 (Incredible Connection)

Ultra Link Portable LCD Projector — R2,499 (Makro)

Connex Lumen series 1080p Projector — R3,399 (Makro)

Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M5 (LS32BM500) — R5,099 (Dreamware Tech)

Samsung 32-inch FHD Curved Monitor (LC32R500) — R5,219 (Dreamware Tech)

LG 32-inch FHD Gaming Monitor (32MP60G) — R5,359 (Takealot)

Samsung 32-inch UHD Smart Monitor M7 (LS32BM700) — R6,599 (Dreamware Tech)

Mecer 43-inch FHD LED Panel (43L88) — R6,850 (Takealot)

Dell 32-inch QHD 165Hz Flat Gaming Monitor (G3223D) — R8,999 (Incredible Connection)

Phillips 43-inch UHD LED Monitor (BDM4350UC) — R9,095 (Takealot)

Mecer 55-inch UHD LED Display Panel (55S93U) — R9,500 (Takealot)

Samsung’s The Freestyle — R9,999 (Samsung)

Dell 43-inch UHD Monitor (P4317Q) — R11,999 (Evetech)

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 — R11,999 (Makro)

Huawei MateView GT 34-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor — R13,999 (Incredible Connection)