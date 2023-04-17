Netflix hit by outage during livestreamed episode of popular reality show

Netflix Inc. apologised Sunday after its service buckled under the strain of the popularity of a live-streamed reunion episode of dating reality show Love Is Blind.

Thousands of users reported Netflix streaming was unavailable Sunday, according to monitoring website Downdetector.

#LoveIsBlindLIVE was the top global trending topic on Twitter, with Netflix building up anticipation with tweets counting down to the livestream’s commencement.

The company also promised that the live reunion would be the first time that viewers would be able to help pick out the questions asked of participants.

For the first time ever, YOU will have a hand in which questions get asked during today’s #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion! Don’t miss the LIVE reunion, airing on @netflix at 5pm PT/8pm ET! https://t.co/QiU5bNV0JS — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) April 16, 2023

But after the widespread outages, Netflix apologised and said it would film the episode and upload it for viewers to see as soon as possible. It wasn’t immediately clear when that would happen.

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible,” the streaming site said in a tweet more than an hour after the live show was initially scheduled.

Love Is Blind, a reality show where couples pair up and get engaged before meeting in person, is one of Netflix’s biggest unscripted hits.

The series helped fuel subscriptions during pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and has remained popular for the streaming service.

It’s produced by Kinetic Content, which was acquired by media mogul Peter Chernin’s North Road Co. last year.

Netflix has begun to experiment with live programming, starting with a comedy special from Chris Rock earlier this year.

The reunion episode for its dating show was set to be the biggest test for Netflix’s ability to expand beyond its on-demand video roots.