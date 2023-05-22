MultiChoice pushes back launch of 4K DStv Glass TVs in South Africa

MultiChoice appears to have pushed back the launch of DStv Glass 4K TVs in South Africa after group CEO Calvo Mawela first unveiled the company’s plans in September last year.

Mawela said during a MultiChoice media showcase that the broadcaster had partnered with Sky to start selling the TVs in 2023.

However, in its latest interim results, released in November, MultiChoice said the launch is only expected towards the end of the 2023/24 financial year.

“The exciting new DStv Glass panel, Sky’s second Glass syndication globally, was announced with its launch expected towards the end of FY24,” it said.

The company’s financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March. Therefore, “towards the end of FY24” suggests a February or March 2024 launch.

MyBroadband asked the broadcaster for clarification as to when the TVs will go on sale in South Africa, and it declined to provide a set date.

“We are truly excited about the partnership with Sky and Comcast, and what it means for our customers,” it said.

“The necessary updates on the partnership will be provided in due course.”

Through its partnership with Sky, MultiChoice plans on selling the company’s 4K QLED TVs, featuring built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for streaming Sky TV and streaming apps.

The TVs will launch in South Africa with the DStv streaming app pre-installed as well.

Sky and MultiChoice’s agreement followed Sky Glass’ launch in the UK in 2021, then in Ireland and Italy the following year.

MultiChoice is Sky’s second Glass syndication partner following its partnership with Australian pay television company Foxtel, which was announced in 2022.

Regarding audio, Glass TVs feature an integrated Dolby Atmos-supporting sound bar. The TVs will also be available in various sizes and colours in South Africa.

“Glass offers a world-class streaming aggregation product that will include the collation and search functionality across [MultiChoce Group’s] own content and third-party apps,” said MultiChoice.

It also features voice search to help viewers find the content they want to watch as easily as possible.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela described the company’s partnership with Sky as “exciting”.

“We understand that providing world-leading content must come through an exceptional customer experience,” he added.

“This syndication partnership highlights our drive to put the needs of customers at the core of what we do, through both the bolstering of the customers viewing experience as well as demand for streaming aggregation.”